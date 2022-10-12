SAN ANGELO – It's Week 8 of Texas High School Football, district play is in full swing, and soon some playoff pictures will come into focus. Can the Bobcats put the old Cardiac Cats play behind them and stop Odessa quarterback Jaylien Jones and Ivan Carreon? Can Grape Creek get their first win against San Angelo TLCA? Is Midland Legacy no longer the team to beat?

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO