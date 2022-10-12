Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scoreboard
In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.
Bellevue HS cancels rest of football season due to multiple player injuries
Athletic Director Jim Hicks recognized that this not only affects the players, but also their scheduled opponents, cheerleaders, band members and the families that support the team.
Final Quarter: High school football week 8 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season is winding down as week eight kicked off Friday in the Sacramento area. In one of this week’s game, the Central Catholic Raiders welcomed Oakdale Mustangs to Modesto for a matchup between two of the top teams in the Valley Oak League. The Raiders defeated the […]
Saginaw-area football highlights: Heritage sets school scoring record
St. Charles celebrated homecoming and 100 years of football Friday. But the Bulldogs couldn’t celebrate a win. Stockbridge shut out the Bulldogs, 33-0, dropping St. Charles to 2-5 for the season. “The fans, the town was very emotional for this game,” St. Charles coach Aaron Gordon said. “It wasn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thinking Out Loud: Sit back and enjoy the ride on the Bailey Zappe Express
While we don’t know exactly how the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation is going to shake out, it is OK to enjoy whatever Bailey Zappe delivers.
NFL・
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: Week 8 of Texas High School Football Could Separate the Good Teams from the Top Tier Teams
SAN ANGELO – It's Week 8 of Texas High School Football, district play is in full swing, and soon some playoff pictures will come into focus. Can the Bobcats put the old Cardiac Cats play behind them and stop Odessa quarterback Jaylien Jones and Ivan Carreon? Can Grape Creek get their first win against San Angelo TLCA? Is Midland Legacy no longer the team to beat?
overtimeheroics.net
The Definitive Football Coaches Hot Seat Report
Five weeks into the season and already have had as many coaches relieved of their duties. Scott Frost/Nebraska- Replaced by Mickey Joseph (WR Coach) Herm Edwards/Arizona State- Replaced by Shaun Aguano (RB Coach) Geoff Collins/Georgia Tech- Replaced by Brent Key (AHC/OL/RGC Coach) Karl Dorrell/Colorado- Replaced by Mike Sanford (Offensive Coordinator)
NFL・
What's Wrong with the Pistons
It was a disappointing preseason to say the least for Detroit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos’ 2-goal game
PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.
Comments / 0