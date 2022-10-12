ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.
ARGYLE, TX
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 8 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season is winding down as week eight kicked off Friday in the Sacramento area. In one of this week’s game, the Central Catholic Raiders welcomed Oakdale Mustangs to Modesto for a matchup between two of the top teams in the Valley Oak League. The Raiders defeated the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
State
Kentucky State
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Week 8 of Texas High School Football Could Separate the Good Teams from the Top Tier Teams

SAN ANGELO – It's Week 8 of Texas High School Football, district play is in full swing, and soon some playoff pictures will come into focus. Can the Bobcats put the old Cardiac Cats play behind them and stop Odessa quarterback Jaylien Jones and Ivan Carreon? Can Grape Creek get their first win against San Angelo TLCA? Is Midland Legacy no longer the team to beat?
TEXAS STATE
overtimeheroics.net

The Definitive Football Coaches Hot Seat Report

Five weeks into the season and already have had as many coaches relieved of their duties. Scott Frost/Nebraska- Replaced by Mickey Joseph (WR Coach) Herm Edwards/Arizona State- Replaced by Shaun Aguano (RB Coach) Geoff Collins/Georgia Tech- Replaced by Brent Key (AHC/OL/RGC Coach) Karl Dorrell/Colorado- Replaced by Mike Sanford (Offensive Coordinator)
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos' 2-goal game

PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.
PITTSBURGH, PA

