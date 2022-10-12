ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

With top three running backs out, UConn football turns to Rosa, Burns at Ball State

By Kyle Maher / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EidI_0iVweize00
Devontae Houston, right, shown carrying the ball against North Carolina State last month, has risen up UConn's depth chart of late. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker

STORRS — The UConn football team’s offense will line up opposite host Ball State University Saturday with only two healthy running backs who have recorded a carry this season.

One of those players, Victor Rosa, is a true freshman, and the other, Robert Burns, is a veteran who has played fullback for most of his career.

Without Devontae Houston, who joined Nate Carter and Brian Brewton on the inactive list after suffering an ankle sprain against Florida International University last Saturday — the Huskies’ will be missing their top three running backs against the Cardinals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Huskies make solid First impression

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley and women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma are dealing with the same problem: an injured star. Hurley will be without the services of junior and team captain Andre Jackson, who’s out for at least a month with a fractured right pinky finger.
STORRS, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Muncie, IN
Sports
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Storrs, CT
Muncie, IN
College Sports
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
NAPLES, FL
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Rosa
Person
Robert Burns
FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
i95 ROCK

Gordon Gano From Violent Femmes Grew Up in Connecticut?

You really do learn something new every day. Today I learned that some of you may have grown up with Gordon Gano, the lead singer of Violent Femmes. I've been a fan of that band for decades, saw them almost every time they played here in Connecticut. They're from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, right? Yes, but Gano was born in New York City, and spent his first 10 years here in Connecticut. Show us some hometown love sir. You could have mentioned that at a show, like Liz Phair & John Mayer did, has he? You know, you can get a massive hometown pop by mentioning the guys back in Ansonia Gordo?
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Football#Ball State University#American Football#College Football#Cardinals
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT

Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Winning $10,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000. The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 3-7-11-13-38 and the Mega Ball was 1. The Megaplier was 3. The winning Connecticut ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. No one won the big prize and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 61

Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district

HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy