With top three running backs out, UConn football turns to Rosa, Burns at Ball State

Devontae Houston, right, shown carrying the ball against North Carolina State last month, has risen up UConn's depth chart of late. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker

STORRS — The UConn football team’s offense will line up opposite host Ball State University Saturday with only two healthy running backs who have recorded a carry this season.

One of those players, Victor Rosa, is a true freshman, and the other, Robert Burns, is a veteran who has played fullback for most of his career.

Without Devontae Houston, who joined Nate Carter and Brian Brewton on the inactive list after suffering an ankle sprain against Florida International University last Saturday — the Huskies’ will be missing their top three running backs against the Cardinals.