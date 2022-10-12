South Windsor seniors step up

The seniors on the South Windsor High girls volleyball team rose to the occasion on their night Tuesday.

The Bobcats swept visiting CCC East rival East Catholic to pull within one win of qualifying for the state tournament. Game scores were 25-10, 26-24, 25-12.

Seniors Olivia Liegl (4 aces, 3 kills, 15 assists), Blossom Iweka (4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Kaylie Guerrera (2 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs), Katelyn Baumgartner (3 kills, 2 blocks), Olivia Petgrave (4 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs), and Sarah Eldredge (1 ace, 2 assists, 8 digs) were standouts for South Windsor (7-8), which had dropped three straight.