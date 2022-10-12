Read full article on original website
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Lakers fans are going berserk over unacceptable Russell Westbrook clip
The Los Angeles Lakers are nearly through the preseason and currently have a 1-5 record. The team recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game where Russell Westbrook did not do much and continued to look worse than the other guard options on the roster. Westbrook and the team...
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Lakers surprisingly trade standout potential hidden gem
The excitement for a new season of Los Angeles Lakers basketball is tangible, but that excitement would increase tenfold if the front office finds a way to trade Russell Westbrook for viable rotation players. The Lakers’ last hope in that regard might be the Indiana Pacers, who are rebuilding around...
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks
The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the Suns have not yet found an offer on the trade market to their liking with the 2022-23 NBA regular season beginning next week.
Denver Nuggets beat Clippers in Nikola Jokic's return to action, improve to 2-2 in preseason
The presumptive starting five was almost complete Wednesday, and the Nuggets improved to 2-2 in the preseason with a 126-115 win over the Clippers on Monday in Ontario, Calif. With Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan inactive, the Nuggets started Bruce Brown at point guard alongside four anticipated starters: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Kawhi Leonard got the night off for the Clippers. Caldwell-Pope led the starters, which only played the first half, with 14 points, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon added 12 apiece. Ish Smith led the Nuggets with 15 points. Norman Powell hit 11 of 14 shots from the field for the Clippers and led all scorers with 34 points.
PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 118-112 preseason win over Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder concluded their preseason campaign on Thursday with a 118-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng led the way for the Thunder. The Spurs were led by Josh Primo, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vessell. This was...
Notre Dame vs Stanford - Preview and Predictions
Irish Breakdown previews and makes final predictions for the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Stanford Cardinal
'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz. ...
NBA
Utah Jazz Sign Micah Potter to Two-Way Contract
The Utah Jazz have signed center Micah Potter to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. The team has also waived guard/forward Jeenathan Williams. Potter (6-10, 248, Wisconsin) appeared in 33 games (all starts) for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League...
The Jazz went all-in with Danny Ainge. Will he deliver the goods?
The former Celtics GM has a knack for building winning teams. Here’s a closer look at his handiwork in Boston. Will his work with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City yield similar results?
Suns Inquired About Trade For Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson
The Phoenix Suns are coming into the upcoming NBA season off a very disappointing showing in the 2022 postseason. Phoenix, the defending Western Conference Champions, were defeated in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks in embarrassing fashion on their homecourt in Game 7. A performance like that would normally...
