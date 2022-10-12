ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FanSided

Lakers surprisingly trade standout potential hidden gem

The excitement for a new season of Los Angeles Lakers basketball is tangible, but that excitement would increase tenfold if the front office finds a way to trade Russell Westbrook for viable rotation players. The Lakers’ last hope in that regard might be the Indiana Pacers, who are rebuilding around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks

The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the Suns have not yet found an offer on the trade market to their liking with the 2022-23 NBA regular season beginning next week.
BOSTON, MA
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets beat Clippers in Nikola Jokic's return to action, improve to 2-2 in preseason

The presumptive starting five was almost complete Wednesday, and the Nuggets improved to 2-2 in the preseason with a 126-115 win over the Clippers on Monday in Ontario, Calif. With Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan inactive, the Nuggets started Bruce Brown at point guard alongside four anticipated starters: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Kawhi Leonard got the night off for the Clippers. Caldwell-Pope led the starters, which only played the first half, with 14 points, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon added 12 apiece. Ish Smith led the Nuggets with 15 points. Norman Powell hit 11 of 14 shots from the field for the Clippers and led all scorers with 34 points.
DENVER, CO
Akron Beacon Journal

'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Utah Jazz Sign Micah Potter to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz have signed center Micah Potter to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. The team has also waived guard/forward Jeenathan Williams. Potter (6-10, 248, Wisconsin) appeared in 33 games (all starts) for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

FanSided

