Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
DNREC Works Into Fall on Beach Nourishment Projects
Having recently completed the Murderkill emergency dredging project which deepened and widened the river channel as depicted above (with marine dredge seen in background), the DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section now turns to smaller truck-haul beach nourishment projects at Pickering Beach and other Kent County locations. The Shoreline and Waterway Management Section also will work on an upcoming nourishment project in partnership with the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation at Delaware Seashore State Park. DNREC photo.
delaware.gov
Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Honor 2022 Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees
NEWARK, Del. – The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, with support from the Delaware Department of Human Resources, inducted seven outstanding women into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Wednesday evening. This year’s inductees have made significant...
delaware.gov
DNREC Seeks Entries for Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest
Great Blue Heron at Trap Pond, by 2021 contest winner Sharon Denny. Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. Hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the contest will share the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while acting as a vivid reminder that everything that happens on land directly affects what happens in our waterways.
delaware.gov
DEHAP Rental Assistance Is Open For New Applications
Program Pause Ends and Sets Agency Up to Assist Delaware Renters at High Risk of Eviction. Dover, Del., October 12, 2022 – The Delaware State Housing Authority announced today the reopening of the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program, in addition to its new program guidelines. New applications and recertifications, which were unavailable during the pause, are now accessible through the DEHAP portal here: www.decovidhousinghelp.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delaware.gov
COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE; BIVALENT BOOSTERS FOR YOUTH AUTHORIZED
DOVER, DE (October 14, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports that the 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has decreased for the third consecutive month. Deaths remain low, and hospitalization rates are holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which factors in data on hospitalizations and cases in each county to determine recommended community prevention strategies, COVID-19 community levels in Kent County are now high, Sussex County remains at medium, while levels in New Castle County continue to be listed as low as of October 13.
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Announces Judicial Appointments
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced his nominations for the reappointment of both a Judge and a Commissioner to the Family Court. “I want to thank these two qualified jurists for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “I’m confident that their experience and judgment will continue to be beneficial to our judiciary system.”
delaware.gov
DHSS Press Release
MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE - OCTOBER 14, 2022: COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE; BIVALENT BOOSTERS FOR YOUTH AUTHORIZED. DOVER, DE (October 14, 2022) - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports that the 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has decreased for the third consecutive month. Deaths remain low, and hospitalization rates are holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which factors in data on hospitalizations and cases in each county to determine recommended community prevention strategies, COVID-19 community levels in Kent County are now high, Sussex County remains at medium, while levels in New Castle County continue to be listed as low as of October 13.
Comments / 0