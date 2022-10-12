ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delaware.gov

DNREC Works Into Fall on Beach Nourishment Projects

Having recently completed the Murderkill emergency dredging project which deepened and widened the river channel as depicted above (with marine dredge seen in background), the DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section now turns to smaller truck-haul beach nourishment projects at Pickering Beach and other Kent County locations. The Shoreline and Waterway Management Section also will work on an upcoming nourishment project in partnership with the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation at Delaware Seashore State Park. DNREC photo.
KENT COUNTY, DE
delaware.gov

DNREC Seeks Entries for Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest

Great Blue Heron at Trap Pond, by 2021 contest winner Sharon Denny. Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. Hosted by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the contest will share the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while acting as a vivid reminder that everything that happens on land directly affects what happens in our waterways.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

DEHAP Rental Assistance Is Open For New Applications

Program Pause Ends and Sets Agency Up to Assist Delaware Renters at High Risk of Eviction. Dover, Del., October 12, 2022 – The Delaware State Housing Authority announced today the reopening of the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program, in addition to its new program guidelines. New applications and recertifications, which were unavailable during the pause, are now accessible through the DEHAP portal here: www.decovidhousinghelp.com.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
City
Wilmington, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Industry
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wilmington, DE
Business
Wilmington, DE
Industry
Local
Delaware Business
City
Millsboro, DE
City
Lewes, DE
delaware.gov

COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE; BIVALENT BOOSTERS FOR YOUTH AUTHORIZED

DOVER, DE (October 14, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports that the 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has decreased for the third consecutive month. Deaths remain low, and hospitalization rates are holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which factors in data on hospitalizations and cases in each county to determine recommended community prevention strategies, COVID-19 community levels in Kent County are now high, Sussex County remains at medium, while levels in New Castle County continue to be listed as low as of October 13.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Announces Judicial Appointments

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced his nominations for the reappointment of both a Judge and a Commissioner to the Family Court. “I want to thank these two qualified jurists for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “I’m confident that their experience and judgment will continue to be beneficial to our judiciary system.”
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

DHSS Press Release

MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE - OCTOBER 14, 2022: COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE; BIVALENT BOOSTERS FOR YOUTH AUTHORIZED. DOVER, DE (October 14, 2022) - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports that the 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has decreased for the third consecutive month. Deaths remain low, and hospitalization rates are holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which factors in data on hospitalizations and cases in each county to determine recommended community prevention strategies, COVID-19 community levels in Kent County are now high, Sussex County remains at medium, while levels in New Castle County continue to be listed as low as of October 13.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy