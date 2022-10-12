MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE - OCTOBER 14, 2022: COVID-19 CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE; BIVALENT BOOSTERS FOR YOUTH AUTHORIZED. DOVER, DE (October 14, 2022) - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports that the 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has decreased for the third consecutive month. Deaths remain low, and hospitalization rates are holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which factors in data on hospitalizations and cases in each county to determine recommended community prevention strategies, COVID-19 community levels in Kent County are now high, Sussex County remains at medium, while levels in New Castle County continue to be listed as low as of October 13.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO