Ma$e Appears To Blame Diddy After Tour With Cam'ron, Jadakiss Was Cancelled

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Ma$e vs. Diddy saga continues.

On Tuesday night, October 11, the former Bad Boy rapper took to Instagram to confirm that his 3 Headed Monster Tour with Cam'ron and Jadakiss was cancelled. In his post, he noted that he won't apologize "for what's right" and won't stop speaking out amid his ongoing feud with Diddy. Ma$e didn't address his former label boss by name, but he did include a message for his "No. 1 hater."

"Yo you know me by now," Ma$e said in his post with "Mo' Money Mo' Problems" in the background. "You can't move me with money. I quit at the height of my career. I don't care about money n***a. It's the principle."

The video has a screenshot of the ticket that says the show is cancelled. In the middle, he wrote, "Them: Apologize or no show." Ma$e seems to allege that he was given an ultimatum about reconciling with Diddy. He doesn't provide specific details about exactly why the tour was cancelled. Instead, he appeared to blame Diddy for his troubles like he's done in the past.

"It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like," he wrote in the caption. “I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing! So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates I will not apologize for what’s right!

Elsewhere in his caption, Ma$e also announced three new albums that are in the works: Now We Even , Willie Burgers with Cam'ron and Jadakiss, and The Liberation of St. Mason . He doesn't confirm any other details about the projects. However, he did have one final word for Diddy.

"Also, to my #1 hater BTS make sure you pull up since your trying to stop 🛑 everything I do BTS," Ma$e wrote. "We know what’s going on… but it’s not gonna stop nothing - Can’t Stop Won’t Stop 😇."

The feud between Ma$e and Diddy has been happening on-and-off for years. After he called out Diddy for his Grammy speech in 2020, their beef heated up after the rapper-turned-pastor released a diss track aimed at Puff earlier this year. After he continued to shade Diddy, the Love Records founder fired back by claiming Ma$e owed him $3 million dollars during his interview with The Breakfast Club .

