Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Confused on Whether You Need a New COVID Booster? Here's What to Know

New boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target the newest strains of the omicron variant are available to everyone 12 and older. The older vaccine formulas are still effective at preventing severe disease, but the mutating virus has whittled some of that protection away. The newer formulas are thought to restore some of that protection.
Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says

Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
Omicron boosters from Pfizer, Moderna cleared by FDA for younger children

Children as young as 5 years old can now receive an updated COVID-19 booster following a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to expand its authorization of reformulated shots from Moderna and partners Pfizer and BioNTech. Moderna’s vaccine, which was previously cleared in adults 18 years and older, is...
The New Bivalent Booster Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron, Data Show

Pfizer-BioNTech announced that they now have the first human data hinting at how effective the new Omicron booster might be. The updated bivalent vaccine targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 variants and is authorized for use in Americans age 12 and older (and soon for ages 5 and older in a kid-sized 10 mcg dose, pending sign-off from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). That authorization was granted based on safety and efficacy studies in animals and data from a different vaccine targeting BA.1.
First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response

The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
FDA Vapor Regulations Caught in Balancing Act With Youth Survey

The FDA should consider the bigger picture of youth nicotine use as it sorts out ongoing enforcement efforts against e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, industry groups and a public health analyst say. The latest National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 2.5 million, or 9.4%, of US middle and high school...
