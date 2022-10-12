ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

HARDY's Photographer Opens Up About 'Life Threatening' Tour Bus Accident

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8ywb_0iVwdPCw00
Photo: Getty Images

Tanner Gallagher , who was one of HARDY ’s team members involved in a recent tour bus crash , is opening up about what happened during the “terrifying” accident and expressing how thankful he is that everyone survived.

Gallagher, a photographer and videographer, said in an Instagram post that he and three others — HARDY, their bus driver Ricky and their tour manager Noah — were on board the bus around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 2. The group was leaving a show in Tennessee when “our bus ran off the highway at around 70mph flipping us into the woods,” Gallagher reflected. He said he was in the lounge with HARDY and Noah was asleep in his bunk when it happened. “Within what felt like 3 seconds, our bodies were thrown across the room knocking us all unconscious. By the grace of God, we all survived.”

Gallagher said he sustained four broken ribs, a fractured vertebrae in his neck and other injuries, and “it’s been f***ing terrible.” He shared a few photos on Instagram of his gruesome injuries throughout his recovery so far, and a few shots of the tour bus in the aftermath of the accident. Still, through the pain, Gallagher emphasized an important message:

“Although I sit here in pain, wrapped up in casts and hardly able to move for the next few weeks/months, I need to point out something important. I was told numerous times by doctors that it was a miracle that we survived… and that’ll make you think. I think about the times that i’ve spent worrying, stressed, upset, been less present or simply took for granted, and it kills me. I think about all the people in my life, family, friends, co workers, etc. and wished that I could have spent more time with them or somehow made them feel better in moments with something as simple and little as a compliment. Most of all, I think about perspective, in that it’s so easy for us to lose sight of all of the things we have. Take it from me, be grateful for f***ing EVERYTHING. Even if it means just being healthy or being able to wake up for another day to spend doing the things you love. As scary and life threatening as this accident was, I’m glad I now have a better outlook moving forward and it’s only going uphill from here. I know this accident could have been a lot worse and for that i’m so grateful. I’m also incredibly thankful for every message, prayer and every person who helped me over the past week, it meant the world.”

Gallagher ended his post by noting that he’ll “be laid up in bed and in a wheelchair for a awhile, and that’s okay. So if anyone wants to drop off lunch or something, I will definitely will not stop you.” He also asked someone to tell Sarah Hardy that he apologizes for swearing, to which HARDY commented: “My mom is gonna kill you. Love you man. We are so lucky.”

HARDY — who recently dropped three songs from his upcoming country-rock album and announced his tour , with the go-ahead from his team — announced in a statement on October 2 that the group sustained “significant injuries” following the crash. Days later, he shared a heartfelt update, explaining that “Tanner is OK (and) Noah is OK,” but asked for continued prayers for their driver, Ricky . “…he needs all the love and all the prayers that he can get. I love you guys, and we will 100% bounce back from this, and it’s gonna be bigger and better than it ever was before.”

See Gallagher's post here :

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

New Details on HARDY's Bus Crash, Everyone Was Unconscious

A week and a half ago, photographer/videographer Tanner Gallagher rode in the front lounge of HARDY's tour bus with the singer/songwriter on the way back from playing a show in Bristol, Tennessee. The tour manager Noah was asleep in the bunk as the bus hurled up I-40 east when the unthinkable happened. A bus crash seriously injured everyone onboard, but no one shared many details.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight

A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
intheknow.com

Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself

These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Bus#Traffic Accident
TODAY.com

Grieving the child I lost while welcoming a new baby into our family

“I don’t think she ever wore that,” I said to my husband, Matt. “I don’t remember her in that.”. I was sitting on the couch in my daughter Havi’s room, my legs straddling a half-full bin of toddler clothes and other items on the floor. Matt was crouched between the bin and Havi’s open bureau drawers as we removed and sorted her clothes into two piles: one that her younger sister, Kaia, would love to wear, and one that we needed to keep as Havi’s own.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

180K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy