Cullinan Park to Increase Parking
Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC) is excited to announce the completion of a successful Phase II fundraising campaign that raised $1.4 million for additional parking, an extended entryway and new trails. On October 4, 2022, the City of Sugar Land City Council accepted a contribution of $1.237 million from the CPC...
Katy ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award
Katy ISD is one of only 59 school districts across the state to be recognized with the 2022 District of Distinction Award by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). The District earned the award for providing a well-rounded education that integrates a visual arts curriculum that inspires creativity and builds social-emotional learning to connect learners to their community and beyond.
The Central Fort Bend Chamber Board Of Directors Unanimously Passed A Resolution Of Support For The Lamar Consolidated Isd Bond Election On The November 8Th Ballot
The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) Board of Directors unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the Lamar Consolidated ISD (LCISD) bond election, which will appear on the November 8th ballot, at the September Board meeting. The $1.72 billion in bond projects were developed and prioritized with the help of...
KATY AARP Chapter Meeting November 8
The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, November 8 at the Fussell Senior Center 5370 E 5th St in Katy. The meeting will start at 6:30 pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by vocalist/guitarist John Steele. John is a favorite in the Katy area. He formerly toured with George Strait and other top bands. Visitors are welcome.
Katy ISD Receives A+ Grade, Ranks as #1 School District in Houston Area from Niche
For the second year in a row, Katy ISD has been named the #1 Public School District in the Houston Area and also received an A+ overall grade according to the 2023 Niche Best Schools list. Out of 1,018 school districts ranked in Texas, Katy ISD took the top spot for the Greater Houston area and #12 in the state.
Needlecrafters Invited To Nifty Needlers Club At Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company...
Katy ISD Announces Elementary Screening for Gifted and Talented Students
Katy ISD parents, with children in grades 1-4, who believe their student might be gifted and talented are encouraged to refer them for screening for the 2023-2024 Gifted and Talented (GT) Program. The GT Program for elementary students in Katy ISD consists of a one-day participation in a Challenge classroom with a teacher trained in gifted education. Parents can begin the process by completing a parent observation checklist, which can be obtained from the student’s school or the Katy ISD GT and Advanced Academics website. The deadline for completing and returning the parent checklist is October 28, 2022.
Fort Bend Communities Win Trophies During Recent Awards Program
Fort Bend County was well represented in the recent Houston’s Best PRISMS Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association, with three Johnson Development communities taking home numerous awards. Jordan Ranch in Fulshear was named Community of the Year and also won Community Amenity Center of the Year –...
Bayou Land Conservancy announces 2022 Awards: Conservation Champion, Repsol, and Trailblazers, Diana Philpot, Tom Philpot, and Amisha Patel
Bayou Land Conservancy (BLC) is pleased to announce that they will be honoring the global multi-energy company Repsol as the 2022 Conservation Champion. Repsol was the first company in its sector to take on the challenge of net zero emissions by 2050. Following Repsol’s lead, many other energy companies in Houston have committed to being carbon neutral, including Shell and BP. Repsol has had a direct impact on Bayou Land Conservancy’s conservation mission through support of many BLC programs since 2020, including underwriting the Spring Creek Greenway Ambassador Program, funding several existing and new conservation projects and programs on the Spring Creek Nature Trail, and supporting stewardship of Arrowwood Preserve. Additionally, Repsol has embraced BLC’s diversity initiatives by funding a Spanish-language version of the TravelStorys Eco-Tour on the Spring Creek Nature Trail.
Thunderbird Squadron Americas Greatest Secret
Thunderbird Composite Squadron will hold a general meeting open to the public on October 11, 2022 6:45 pm. Meeting will be held at Redeemer Community Church, 24201 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 explaining all of the benefits of the Civil Air patrol cadet program. Cadets are trained in STEM, Aerospace and Emergency Services. Cadets enjoy; Flying, leadership training, model rocketry, teambuilding, hiking and camping, earning rank & awards, exploring aviation careers and making friends. A presentation on national cadet special activities will be held. Cadet special activities are all across the nation and at a very low cost to parents as all activities are lead by volunteers.
Mike Kuznar receives Carol Freeman Volunteer Service Award from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston
Mike Kuznar is the recipient of the Carol Freeman Volunteer Service Award from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) in recognition of his unwavering support and leadership of the organization for the past 15 years. The award was announced by BGCGH board chairman Will Leven and presented by his children Thomas Kuznar and Paige Hollek at the recent Rise & Shine Breakfast at River Oaks Country Club.
Katy ISD Music Ensembles Recognized as National Winners in Mark of Excellence Awards
Eleven Katy ISD music ensembles were recently recognized as national winners in the Foundation for Music Education Mark of Excellence Competition. This year, the national event received 376 entries from 39 states. The Mark of Excellence project seeks to recognize and award outstanding achievements in performance by high school and middle/junior high band, choirs and orchestras.
Spectrum Fusion celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month by spreading awareness of neurodiversity and employability through Spectrum Studio and its Media Team
The nonprofit is seeking sponsorships to expand the Studio and add new positions. Since October is Disability Employment Awareness Month, local nonprofit Spectrum Fusion is celebrating and bringing awareness to neurodiversity and employability among young adults, including those it serves through its Spectrum Fusion Studio’s Media Team. The theme for this year’s national awareness month is “Disability – Part of the Equity Equation” and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices.
Ring In the 2022 Harvest Season with Precinct 4
Pony Rides, a Pumpkin Patch, Carnival Games, and More!. Precinct 4 is paying homage to all things Fall! You are invited to join us at our first Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, noon – 4 p.m. at Bear Creek Pioneers Park, Pavilion 6, 15015 Clay Road, in Houston.
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment
Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
Halloween Monster Mayhem
Monstrous mayhem unleashed for three weeks of Halloween at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. We’re your Halloween hub for safe trick-or-treating every day!. Something spooky this way comes to Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of the Children’s Museum of Houston! A myriad of magic, mystery and monsters have maneuvered their way into the Discovery Center for three weeks of Halloween! Come partake in spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities, and slime-filled fun during our “Halloween Monster Mayhem” from Oct. 11 to 29, 2022. Meander your way through the Discovery Center in search of goblins, goodies, and goo!
The Source relocates to Ridgecrest Long Point Shopping Center to increase access to health care for women in need
Re-Grand Opening & Dedication set for October 21, 2022. The press and public are invited to the re-grand opening and dedication of The Source’s (www.thesource.org) Spring Branch clinic in the Ridgecrest Long Point Shopping Center. The event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8153 Long Point Road, Houston, Texas 77055 from 10 am to Noon. RSVP to ballen@thesource.org.
Lightscape, presented by Reliant, returns to Houston Botanic Garden Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023
One-of-a-kind artistic lights experience set to dazzle for a second year. Lightscape, the internationally acclaimed lights and music event, presented by Reliant, returns to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter. In its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes dazzling new immersive installations – in addition to well-loved favorites – set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the Garden. Whether it’s a family outing, date night or “girls’ night out,” Lightscape is sure to entertain.
Houston Grand Opera’s Popular Mariachi Opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo, Returns on December 8
Javier Martínez and Leonard Foglia’s family-friendly, HGO-commissioned original opera comes home for the holidays. What: On December 8, 2022, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) welcomes the holiday season with the return of composer Javier Martínez and librettist Leonard Foglia’s heartwarming, family-friendly, company-commissioned mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering.
Girls Hockey Program registers 100th Player, Offers Houston Girls a Try Hockey Free event
On September 25th, the Houston Girls Hockey Association (HTX Storm) registered their 100th Houston area player to the all-girls program. Entering their second year, the HTX Storm is offering House Hockey teams at the 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U levels, with select (try-out based) tournament teams at 10U, 12U, and 14U ages as well. Last year, the program offered 10U and 12U teams, with tournament teams at 10U, 12U.
