Bayou Land Conservancy (BLC) is pleased to announce that they will be honoring the global multi-energy company Repsol as the 2022 Conservation Champion. Repsol was the first company in its sector to take on the challenge of net zero emissions by 2050. Following Repsol’s lead, many other energy companies in Houston have committed to being carbon neutral, including Shell and BP. Repsol has had a direct impact on Bayou Land Conservancy’s conservation mission through support of many BLC programs since 2020, including underwriting the Spring Creek Greenway Ambassador Program, funding several existing and new conservation projects and programs on the Spring Creek Nature Trail, and supporting stewardship of Arrowwood Preserve. Additionally, Repsol has embraced BLC’s diversity initiatives by funding a Spanish-language version of the TravelStorys Eco-Tour on the Spring Creek Nature Trail.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO