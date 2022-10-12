Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Dependency Lifecycle Management Platform Address Weakest Link in Supply Chain Security
Endor Labs launched the Dependency Lifecycle Management Platform, designed to address the weakest link in the software supply chain security. “Eighty percent of the code in modern applications is code your developers didn’t write but depend on through open source packages. When our founding team was leading the Prisma Cloud engineering group at Palo Alto Networks, we realized the true magnitude of this issue,” says co-founder and CEO Varun Badhwar. “Having previously created the cloud security posture management (CSPM) category, this team knows how to take on next generation threats. Our mission now is to enable OSS to live up to its true potential without introducing unnecessary risk. It’s exciting to once again take a new approach to the market, and we believe these solutions will radically enhance application development everywhere.”
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Nationwide LTL Service to Overcome Capacity Crisis
Deliveright launched B2B LTL Distribution Program to help handle the surge in e-commerce orders. “Deliveright’s nationwide B2B LTL program expands our service to customers that ship heavy or non-conveyable goods nationwide in lower volumes. The program provides pickup and delivery service for North Carolina, Virginia, and California vendors who are shipping to retailers, receivers and commercial locations,” according to Deliveright.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Emails should be 80 words or fewer’: experts reveal 10 rules to optimise business communication
It is essential for companies of all sizes to keep customers and employees happy by communicating effectively – so where should you start?
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Payment Efficiency Makes for an Efficient Supply Chain
The pandemic accelerated the digitization of B2B payments. Companies are seeing new cost and process efficiencies from their digitization efforts, especially with T&E cards and vendor payments. But what’s most exciting are the new possibilities for more efficient supply chains, that open up when you have digital, connected, intelligent B2B payment ecosystems.
nftgators.com
Valory Raises $4M in Seed Funding to Connect Web3 Apps With Web2 Services
Valory has announced a $4 million seed round led by True Ventures. The autonomous systems software developer said will use the funds to help connect centralised services to web3 apps. The fundraising also attracted participation from Signature Ventures, Semantic Ventures, Prime Block Ventures, Proof Group and Atka. Valory has raised...
thecoinrise.com
Samsung Introduces Knox Matrix, a Blockchain Security System
South Korea-based technology company Samsung has launched a blockchain-based security system dubbed Samsung Knox Matrix. According to the tech giant, this is a ‘revolutionary security solution for Samsung cross-device experiences.’ Samsung Knox Matrix is a control room linking all users’ devices in a single blockchain. Announced at...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Invoice Fraud Causes Major Loss for U.S. Businesses
Invoice fraud is increasing, according to the Medius Financial Professional Census, and U.S. companies are losing an average of $300,000 per business annually. Even more shocking is the fact that 25% of finance professionals are unaware or unable to even estimate the cost of invoice fraud to their business. This lack of visibility is likely due to the messy paper trails that continue to plague the invoice process.
kitco.com
Microsoft joins forces with Meta to bring its suite of products to the Metaverse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new partnership with Meta Platforms to bring its range of Microsoft Office 365...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Increased Cybersecurity Attacks Sustained by U.S. Ports and Terminals
The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Eastern Europe and other geopolitical events, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, rising inflation and rapidly escalating energy prices have brought increased focus on the port and terminal industry. The results of the 2022 Ports and Terminals Cybersecurity Survey, by Jones Walker LLP, finds that despite 90% of port and terminal respondents reporting preparedness, 74% of respondents indicated that their systems or data had been the target of an attempted or successful breach within the past year.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Manufacturers Need to Rethink Supply Chain Visibility
In the face of historic supply chain disruptions, most manufacturers took a “band-aid” approach, planning for longer lead times or hoarding materials rather than addressing the fundamental problem: a lack of visibility into their suppliers’ operations. As the supply chain crunch begins to slow for the time...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
5 Steps to Avoid Overstocked Inventory
There’s been a lot written about persistent supply chain disruptions over the last several years. Starting with waves of demand surges as COVID-19 set in, and followed by inventory shortages with price increases, what is happening? When is it going to end? What should you be doing to weather these retail overstock issues?
theindustry.fashion
River Island “raises the bar” for customer experience
River Island has called on the services of Swiss-based smart data capture solution company Scandit to “empower frontline workers and uplift customer experiences”, across over 300 stores nationwide. The UK high street fashion retailer has issued store staff with Scandit-enabled Samsung Galaxy XCover durable smartphones, equipped with Microsoft...
What Resale Market Demands Mean for the Supply Chain
In today’s economy, we’re seeing more and more people out shopping for pre-owned goods. Retailers have realized this opportunity and are jumping on the bandwagon. For instance, REI, a popular outdoor recreation store, reported that its pre-owned sales growth in 2021 was 86%. While that number is already impressive, it is expected to grow even more as the business expands its online resale and trade-in program to all retail locations. This is just one story among so many retailers—major brands like Target, Ikea and Lululemon are also expanding resale programs. REI’s success is proof that, by extending the lifespan of a product, companies can meet better sustainability goals and ease logistical supply chain issues while growing revenue.
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Walmart offers supply chain partners access to data and metrics
Select customer insights and operational metrics will be available at no cost to participating Walmart suppliers. In 2021, Walmart launched its Walmart Luminate suite of data products for its supply chain partners. The platform provides a unified picture of category performance and consumer trends at scale. Following the recent addition...
Comments / 0