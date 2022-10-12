Endor Labs launched the Dependency Lifecycle Management Platform, designed to address the weakest link in the software supply chain security. “Eighty percent of the code in modern applications is code your developers didn’t write but depend on through open source packages. When our founding team was leading the Prisma Cloud engineering group at Palo Alto Networks, we realized the true magnitude of this issue,” says co-founder and CEO Varun Badhwar. “Having previously created the cloud security posture management (CSPM) category, this team knows how to take on next generation threats. Our mission now is to enable OSS to live up to its true potential without introducing unnecessary risk. It’s exciting to once again take a new approach to the market, and we believe these solutions will radically enhance application development everywhere.”

