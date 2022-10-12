Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
ocala-news.com
Two Rivers Music Festival, Food Truck Rally returns to Dunnellon this weekend
The Two Rivers Music Festival and Food Truck Rally will return to Dunnellon on Saturday, October 15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ernie Mills Park and along E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon. Over two decades ago, the event originated as a jazz festival called Jazz Up Dunnellon, according...
ocala-news.com
Bats to take flight during Heritage Nature Conservancy event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the community to stop by Heritage Nature Conservancy on Friday, October 14 to watch the nightly flight of the bats out of the bat house. This week’s event, which is part of the recreation and parks department’s ‘Programs in the...
arbus.com
Celebrate the Arts at the Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show
The streets of historic downtown Gainesville will transform into a masterful blend of art, music, and entertainment during the 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show on Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Described as one of Florida’s premier fine arts festivals, the art show draws 70,000 people to peruse the original artwork of over 200 of the nation’s most talented artists, enjoy continuous entertainment on three stages, and delight in a variety of international cuisine and classic festival fare. The festival also features children’s art activities and a free blues concert Friday evening at 7 p.m. www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net or call 352-334-5084.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s annual Halloween Family Fun Run returning to Citizens’ Circle
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting members of the community to participate in its annual Halloween Family Fun Run on Saturday, October 29. The third annual installment of the event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Citizens’ Circle, which is located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue in Ocala.
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Building Community Roundtable event set for November 17
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event for members of the building community on Thursday, November 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 29, was rescheduled by the...
ocala-news.com
Full Moon Over Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous full moon in the sky photographed over the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Maura Jones for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
ocala-news.com
Carl Emery Bishop
Carl Emery Bishop, age 84, of Silver Springs, Florida passed away October 5, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1937 in Bessemer, Alabama, a son to the late Homer Joseph and Mable (Fields) Bishop. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son David. Carl...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tons of events in Marion County and eating insects. Yeah, we are not confident in that. But, we are confident in our chit chat with K-Country. Here’s what you missed.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Water Lilies At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out these beautiful water lilies at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
ocala-news.com
Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr.
Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr., of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on October 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Grubaugh, their four children: Kimberly Chamblin (Shannon), Timothy (Bud) Grubaugh Jr. (Anita), Joshua Grubaugh, Brandon Grubaugh (Ashley), and seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; as well as, his mother, Thelma Grubaugh, and eight siblings: Kenda, Rebecca, Valerie, Audrey, Cheryl, Terry, Jeff, Bud, and Kenneth Jr.
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
ocala-news.com
Dale W. Lawry
Dale W. Lawry, 71, passed away at home on October 9, 2022 in Citra, Florida. He was born November 13, 1950 to James William Lawry and Edna Ann Cooper Lawry in Ferndale, Michigan. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Marion county.
ocala-news.com
Jerry Rost
Jerry Rost passed away on September 30, 2022 at Ocala Regional Hospital. Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 8, 1930 and moved to Hamilton, Ohio at the age of 15 where he met his wife, Elaine, of 71 years. He joined the US Army in 1951 and after that was a police officer for 28 years.
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Two horses sired by Girvin topped the second day of the October yearling sale at Ocala Breeders Sales. A colt out of Absolute Heaven and a filly out of Liberty Flag both sold for $110,000. Over two days, 381 head sold, which equaled last year’s total.
ocala-news.com
Anne Keene Jones
Anne Keene Jones – “Blessed to be a Blessing”. On May 4th,1934, Beverly Anne Keene was born in Tampa, Florida. Anne was the 9th child for Annie Pearl and George Wallace Keene. Anne was an excellent student and after high school she met and married Joseph Watkins Jones...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
ocala-news.com
Stacy Todd Mosley
Stacy Todd Mosley, age 60, was born in Ocala Florida on August 13, 1962. Stacy died peacefully at home surrounded by his three Children. Stacy was preceded in death by his loving Mother Judy Bare and his Father Stephen Mosley and Loving Girlfriend Ellen Chappel. Stacy is survived by His...
