Arrington, VA

WSET

LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Don't miss the deadline for Lynchburg voter registration

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The voter registration deadline for Lynchburg residents is rapidly closing in. The deadline is Monday, October 17. Even if you're just changing your address or name, you'll need a file a new application. You can do that online here or by visiting the Registrar's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

