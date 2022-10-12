Read full article on original website
Horizon Behavioral Health holds grand opening ceremony for new Lynchburg facilities
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health hosted a grand opening ceremony for two new wellness centers in Lynchburg on Friday morning. The new centers will provide addiction treatment and supportive care to pregnant and postpartum women. Melissa Lucy is the CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, and she said...
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
How to Help in the Fight Against Hunger in the Hill City
Sixty-seven percent of Lynchburg families are struggling to make ends meet and a current food drive is focused on giving them some relief. Emily chatted with Dan Wise with the United Way of Central Virginia to learn more.
LCS Education Foundation appoints new Exec. Dir., brings 18 years of non-profit experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Trustees of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (LSCEF) has announced a new Executive Director. The board said on Wednesday that Dawn Fields Wise will take over the position. Wise has worked for United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, most...
Myths and Misconceptions of Mammography Explained
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health of Central Virginia is breaking down the myths and misconceptions of having a mammogram. Emily learns what's fact and what's fiction.
Roanoke to receive ARPA funds to help homeless population, asks for community input
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke expects to receive funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). They said these funds will be used to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk...
Susie G. Gibson Technology Center offers new HVAC course to address need for technicians
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A brand new course is coming to the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford. On Tuesday, the center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. They will now be offering classes in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Students will be able to...
LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
Well before age 16, Roanoke elementary students can now learn the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke elementary students will now be able to get a head start when it comes to learning traffic safety on Virginia's roads. On Tuesday, the City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RIDE Solutions, and the City of Roanoke Transportation gathered for a ribbon cutting at Westside Elementary.
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
City of Roanoke extends deadline for Small Business ARPA grant applications to 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is extending the deadline to apply for Small Business Online American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Grants. The original deadline of Dec. 1 will be moved. Small businesses can continue to apply for grant funding until January 31, 2023, through the City of Roanoke.
Charlotte Co. authorities warn parents of Rainbow Fentanyl ahead of Trick or Treat
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have an important message for parents this Halloween. Parents should closely observe the treats their children receive. "As many of you are already aware Fentanyl is a highly addictive...
PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
Fentanyl-related overdose death leads to guilty plea from VA man in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Ruckersville, Virginia man, who dealt heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty on Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, officials said. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, waived his right to be indicted...
Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
Don't miss the deadline for Lynchburg voter registration
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The voter registration deadline for Lynchburg residents is rapidly closing in. The deadline is Monday, October 17. Even if you're just changing your address or name, you'll need a file a new application. You can do that online here or by visiting the Registrar's Office,...
Pittsylvania County group works to get 1% sales tax passed
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The group in Pittsylvania County known as, Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, is in one of their last big pushes to get a sales tax referendum passed on Election Day. A supporter of the group's campaign made a final presentation Tuesday night before the...
