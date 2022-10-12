Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO