Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers
A four-year bachelor’s degree has long been the first rung to climbing America’s corporate ladder. But the move to prioritize skills over a college education is sweeping through some of America’s largest companies, including Google, EY, Microsoft, and Apple. Strong proponents say the shift helps circumvent a needless barrier to workplace diversity.
‘It’s not just what you do, but the why’: Threshold Ventures cofounder Emily Melton on the success of startups
Emily Melton, cofounder and managing partner of Threshold Ventures (center), at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2022 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The economic fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflationary environments have impacted the investments and strategies of entrepreneurs over the past two years, emphasizing the need for purpose in a successful startup.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “To Boldly Grow…” – Babar Khan, Mastercard in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Mastercard’s investment strategy has reshaped the company in a remarkably short time. Babar Khan, responsible for Partnerships and M&A for Product & Engineering, shares what it learned along the way. The financial services industry has never shied away from investing inorganically on the much-desired path to business growth. There...
Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President
Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...
ffnews.com
Marqeta Names Jeff Parker as New SVP and Managing Director, International
Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, today announced the appointment of Jeff Parker as its new SVP and Managing Director, International. Parker joins from WorldFirst, the international business payment provider, where he assumed the position of CEO shortly after its acquisition by Ant Group. In his new role, Parker will be responsible for building Marqeta’s go-to-market and operational functions internationally and advancing the company’s service offerings in its key markets across Europe and APAC.
ffnews.com
The Personal Data Revolution Set to Change the Business Landscape – an Event Showing You the Future That’s Happening Now
In the 5 short years since the CMA initiated Open Banking in the UK, over 6 million people have made use of available services – so while it is still in its infancy, the drive behind open banking is clear and is already beginning to progress into the wider scope of open finance.
ffnews.com
Heritage Provides Estimated Impact of Hurricane Ian
Heritage Insurance Holdings, a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur $40.0 million of net retained losses associated with Hurricane Ian, inclusive of reinstatement premiums and participation by the Company’s captive reinsurer, Osprey Re. Ultimate gross losses continue to be evaluated but are expected to fall within layer 2 of the catastrophe excess of loss program which begins at $140.0 million and exhausts at $960.0 million. To date, the Company has received close to 12,000 claims associated with Hurricane Ian.
A Seat at the Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards at Black Men Xcel Summit
Three Black corporate executives sat down for a lunchtime conversation on how Black men and women can get on corporate boards at the Black Men Xcel Summit. The chat featured Citizens Bancshares Corporation Chairman Ray Robinson, FedEx Senior Vice President Shannon Brown and Thompson Hospitality Corporation Chairman Warren M. Thompson. The chat was hosted by Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle.
ffnews.com
Nicos Vekiarides – Attestiv – ITC Vegas 2022
We caught up with Nicos Vekiarides, Co-Founder and CEO of Attestiv, at ITC Vegas. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Attestiv uses AI to automate fraud detection for photos and documents, enabling insurers to manage risk more effectively and mitigate losses.
ffnews.com
SH Digital Launches to Offer World First Digital Asset Trading Experience
SH Digital, is a fully licenced digital asset trading platform, designed to offer the most fluid, reliable trading experience possible. SH Digital will provide users with a suite of key services including, giving access to tier one liquidity. Users will be given them the ability to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency through multiple on and off-ramps, all while providing access to multiple financial institutions. SH Digital has a trading license from DMCC, UAE and also a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Lithuania.
ffnews.com
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
ffnews.com
Bitcoin Store partners with Acquired.com to revamp cryptocurrency wallets
Bitcoin Store, the cryptocurrency exchange platform, has partnered with payment specialists Acquired.com to deliver innovative cryptocurrency wallets. The collaboration aims to improve fiat on-ramp and off-ramp functionality for Bitcoin Store’s customers. For this, the London-based company has integrated credit and debit card payments into their cryptocurrency wallet solution. Bitcoin...
Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B
Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
ffnews.com
Calculus Launches New Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund
Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, today announces the launch of its new HMRC-approved Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Fund. The offering, which follows the Government’s renewed endorsement of EIS in the mini budget having lifted the 2025 sunset clause, will give investors the opportunity to support early-stage innovative UK companies with a societal purpose and impact with at least 80% of the fund’s capital invested into businesses carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property.
ffnews.com
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth
Heritage Insurance (Heritage) and Guidewire announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
ffnews.com
Tokenised Assets | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT
Nick Kerigan, Managing Director and Head of Innovation at SWIFT join Ali Paterson in the new FF News studio to discuss the future of tokenised assets. Nick explains the nuance of the current tokenised asset trend as the securities industry looks to use token technology to provide benefits to their existing securities. For example, rationalisation which allows a high-value share to be broken down into tokens of a smaller value. Thereby lowering the capital barrier to investment for new consumers, as they can purchase a fractional share to being their portfolio.
ffnews.com
Breaking the late payments cycle
Late payments are a big problem most businesses are familiar with. Given the current economic environment and inflation crises, late payments have significantly impacted whether a business stays afloat. An FSB study published in the Small Business Index (SBI) found that just last year, one in three business owners noted...
ffnews.com
Oklahoma-Based Community Bank, Farmers State Bank, Partners with Teslar Software to Modernize Lending
Farmers State Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to automate the bank’s commercial lending processes. Teslar’s technology will help the bank efficiently manage their loan portfolio as they continue to grow. The Quinton, Okla.-based bank partnered with Teslar Software after being impressed by the sophisticated technology...
