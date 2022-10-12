Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock rose 2.83% (As on October 14, 11:45:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the analysts’ estimates for the third quarter of FY 22 on the back of continued recovery of the travel as consumer spend shifts to experiences and demand improves in corporate and international. The company is working towards full network restoration by summer of 2023, which supports a meaningful step up in profitability and cash flow next year on the path to earn over $7 of EPS and $4 billion of free cash flow in 2024. The company generated Operating cash flow of $869 million. The company did payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $1.8 billion. Total debt and finance lease obligations of $23.2 billion at quarter end.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO