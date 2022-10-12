ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Associated Press

Delta posts $695 million Q3 profit, expects big holiday rush

Delta Air Lines expects travelers will pack planes during the upcoming holidays despite higher fares and growing concerns over inflation and the economy. Delta posted a profit Thursday of $695 million in the third quarter as higher fares this summer and a lucrative credit-card business more than offset higher fuel prices.
BUSINESS
parktelegraph.com

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Could Achieve Gains In The Near Future

There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.05, or -0.25%, to $19.60. The Spirit Airlines Inc. has recorded 28,629 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Spirit Airlines Announces ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations that Stockholders Vote FOR the Proposed Merger with JetBlue.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the...
ECONOMY
FXDailyReport.com

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) misses analysts’ expectations

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock rose 2.83% (As on October 14, 11:45:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the analysts’ estimates for the third quarter of FY 22 on the back of continued recovery of the travel as consumer spend shifts to experiences and demand improves in corporate and international. The company is working towards full network restoration by summer of 2023, which supports a meaningful step up in profitability and cash flow next year on the path to earn over $7 of EPS and $4 billion of free cash flow in 2024. The company generated Operating cash flow of $869 million. The company did payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $1.8 billion. Total debt and finance lease obligations of $23.2 billion at quarter end.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Why are investors showing strong appetite for Domino’s Pizza (ASX:DMP) today?

Australia’s Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares soared, as local investors welcomed strong sales figures from the American brand franchisor, Domino’s Pizza. Australia’s Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) shares rose about 10% in the morning, on the back of a strong sales report from American brand owner, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off

Delta is one the best performing of the airline majors in recent weeks. Shares are continuing to consolidate after a multi-month sell-off. There’s a strong case for a recovery rally to start picking up pace. A 4% jump in Delta Air Lines’s (NYSE:DAL) shares on a day when the...
ECONOMY

