WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WWL-TV
Benjamin Crump to represent family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport Police
BILOXI, Miss — Noted Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump has been retained by the family of a 15-year-old who was fatally shot by Gulfport Police on Oct. 6. Jaheim McMillan was taken off of life support a couple of days after the shooting outside of a Family Dollar store.
WLOX
Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
wxxv25.com
Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Harrison County
Around 6 last night, deputies were called to the Country Quick Stop at Highway 53 and County Farm Road where they found a man dead in his car at a gas pump. He had been shot several times in the chest. The coroner identified the man as 36-year-old Jeneation Lewis...
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Picayune Item
Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
wxxv25.com
Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County
Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...
WLOX
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Saucier has been identified, and his nephew is behind bars. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a single gunshot wound. His nephew, Timothy Bullock, is in custody and being charged with his uncle’s murder, Switzer says.
WLOX
St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
WLOX
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The call for answers across the Coast continues one week after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport Police Officer. On Wednesday, the State’s Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talked with WLOX to give an update on where the investigation into the deadly officer involved shooting stands.
WLOX
Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
WLOX
Police respond to reported shooting in Saucier
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Saucier Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead. Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road. Peterson also said authorities do have a...
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD seeks public’s help in locating runaway 14-year-old girl
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl. According to police, Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard in early morning hours today. A description of the clothing she was wearing when she left is...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect on Two Felony Counts
Tuesday morning, October 11th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department Gabriel Gauci, of Long Beach and charged him with one count of Felony Evasion and another count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The arrest stems from an incident where Gauci fled from the Gulfport Police Department, University...
wxxv25.com
One dead in shooting in Harrison County on Tuesday night
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson has confirmed a shooting last night in Harrison County that left one person dead and another in custody. Peterson confirmed the report to WXXV 25. The shooting happened at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 53 and County Farm Road. No other details...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police holds press conference on officer-involved shooting
Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper held a press conference today to discuss the shooting that occurred at Family Dollar on October 6th. Chief Cooper began the conference by saying he has requested the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take over the case’s investigation. He then discussed details on the...
