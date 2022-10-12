BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.

SAUCIER, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO