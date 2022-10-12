Read full article on original website
Nashville Humane Association's Dog Day festival kicks off at Centennial Park Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Humane Association's (NHA) Dog Day festival will talk place at Centennial park Saturday as a day-long celebration of your favorite furry friends. For more than 30 years, NHA has been celebrating Nashville’s pups by hosting a Dog Day festival. The festival is one of...
Take a selfie at this Nashville-area Halloween house to raise money for Shriners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Middle Tennessee has set up a massive Halloween display for a heartwarming cause. Heather and Michael Carver's home is nestled along Baxter Road in Joelton. Their house is completely decked out with spooky Halloween props, decorations, and "selfie stations." The Carver family...
Local musician paid $63 for parking for 36 minutes at downtown Nashville lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Devine, a musician and the owner of New Breed Music Group, says parking prices has musicians thinking twice about playing in downtown Nashville. Devine explains some bars offer a discount to pay a total of $10 for parking for the night while other bars...
Middle Tennessee's spooky, fall activities to visit this October
Fall is here in Middle Tennessee and you can already feel it in the air. FOX 17 News has complied a list of fall fun and Halloween activities that you can visit across the Midstate this month. Check out all the fall fun to be had below:. Boo at the...
Mother of three siblings that died in Chapel Hill train accident calls for safety measures
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mother of the three young adults who died after a train hit their vehicle is calling for Chapel Hill city leaders to act. Three siblings died back in September as they were driving over the railroad tracks, where the only warning is the crossing sign.
Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
First Lady Jill Biden visits Tennessee, encourages Nashvillians to get COVID vaccine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — First Lady Jill Biden is encouraging Nashvillians to get the Covid vaccine and booster shot. Dr. Biden stopped by a vaccine pop-up clinic Wednesday afternoon at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to thank clinic workers and promote the new booster. Data from the Center...
Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The high school football season is wrapping up quick. Only two more weeks left in the regular season as teams try to position themselves for a postseason run. Several teams competing in Week 9 can claim the region title with a win, including the Pearl...
Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
Husband of pregnant wife sues Nashville government over fatal self-inflicted gunshot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The husband of a pregnant woman has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Government and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD )officers, claiming a failure to restrain the mother of one led to her ability to fatally shoot herself. Husband James Parrish filed the lawsuit against the Nashville government...
Metro Police: Teen, 15, shot in leg on Carroll Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg Thursday morning, Metro Police confirms. The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Carroll Street. Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
NASCAR upset-Tennessee style
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a Tennessee based racing team has won a NASCAR truck race. It took an incredible finish, and judges had to study the tape to see who won. In the end it was Matt DiBenedetto and the...
Community members call on accountability from city departments for response on Brookmeade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council approved $50 million to tackle the homeless crisis in Nashville, and now all eyes are on how the money will be used. Community members are calling on accountability from several city departments, including Metro Parks. “This city has to act as a community...
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for a missing Wilson County teen
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — (UPDATE: 9:39 PM) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a teenager missing out of Wilson County. TBI said the missing 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Her clothing description and direction of travel are unknown at this time, the TBI reports. Authorities say she has a known medical condition.
Concerns of flooding prompt questions over new East Bank project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning for the development of the East Bank neighborhood continues. The area around Nissan Stadium is scheduled to see major changes in the coming years—including 10,000 new homes. But there are questions about whether or not people can actual live in the area because of the potential for flooding.
Principals fill sub roles as schools in Wilson County grapple with teacher shortages
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shortage of teachers across Middle Tennessee leaves those in the educational field concerned and in need of substitute teachers. A Wilson County teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff shortages are escalating to the point it's now putting school safety at risk.
Murfreesboro Police say to avoid walking on train tracks after two accidents this week
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — First responders are urging residents to avoid walking on train tracks after two people in Murfreesboro were hit and hurt, both within two days. The latest accident occurred on the CSX railroad bridge next to the Searcy Street Greenway on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reported.
Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
Woman's home damaged from 75-mph straight line winds that ripped through Fairview
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
