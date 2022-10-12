ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
fox17.com

Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The high school football season is wrapping up quick. Only two more weeks left in the regular season as teams try to position themselves for a postseason run. Several teams competing in Week 9 can claim the region title with a win, including the Pearl...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police: Teen, 15, shot in leg on Carroll Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg Thursday morning, Metro Police confirms. The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Carroll Street. Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NASCAR upset-Tennessee style

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a Tennessee based racing team has won a NASCAR truck race. It took an incredible finish, and judges had to study the tape to see who won. In the end it was Matt DiBenedetto and the...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for a missing Wilson County teen

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — (UPDATE: 9:39 PM) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a teenager missing out of Wilson County. TBI said the missing 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Her clothing description and direction of travel are unknown at this time, the TBI reports. Authorities say she has a known medical condition.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Concerns of flooding prompt questions over new East Bank project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning for the development of the East Bank neighborhood continues. The area around Nissan Stadium is scheduled to see major changes in the coming years—including 10,000 new homes. But there are questions about whether or not people can actual live in the area because of the potential for flooding.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Woman's home damaged from 75-mph straight line winds that ripped through Fairview

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
FAIRVIEW, TN

