Al Michaels Says He May Retire if Bears-Commanders Resembles Colts-Broncos on TNF
Al Michaels is one of us. The legendary sports broadcaster was just as miserable during last week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos as everyone else. And if he witnesses a similar performance this week, he might call it a career. During an appearance...
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game
Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News
Jonathan Taylor has failed to reach the potential that he flashed during the 2021 season. After leading the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) this past season, the Colts running back is struggling through the first five games of the year.
Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC
Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) are set for a rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6. There’s no doubt the Colts are looking to exact some revenge after getting embarrassed on the road in Week 2, resulting in a 24-0 loss at TIAA Bank Field.
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Indianapolis Colts rule out Shaq Leonard, Kwity Paye for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday’s rematch with the visiting Jacksonville
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
Phil Parker discusses 2 DBs who are getting more reps at practice
Phil Parker knows that corner depth is important. He talked about a pair of defensive backs that are starting to emerge in the secondary per 247Sports’ David Eickholt. T.J. Hall and Jamison Heinz are on the second team at the moment, but have been getting more and more reps at practice recently. Heinz and Hall have combined for 3 total tackles.
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
Owner Tom Brady? Former Michigan QB among ownership group purchasing pro pickleball team
Tom Brady joined an ownership group to purchase a professional pickleball team. Along with several other owners, Brady purchased a Major League Pickleball expansion team. The expansion team will start playing in the league’s 2023 season. This is a major step into sports ownership for Brady and he is getting involved in a developing sport.
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
Former Wolverine Set To Make Return
After a freak injury sidelined him for several months, it appears as though the former Michigan star is close to a full return.
Tom Brady receives punishment from NFL for kicking Falcons’ DL Grady Jarrett, per report
Tom Brady will be punished for his behavior in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 5 game over the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL announced on Friday afternoon that Brady will be fined more than $11,000, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The punishment comes after Brady kicked Falcons’ defensive lineman Grady...
Brian Ferentz has interesting answer when asked about upside of switching QBs halfway through season
Brian Ferentz got asked about a potential quarterback change at Iowa. Iowa currently sits 7th in the B1G West, dropping games to Iowa State, Michigan, and Illinois. The Hawkeyes have struggled on both sides of the ball, but especially offensively. In the Week 1 contest against South Dakota State, Iowa...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
