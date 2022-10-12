Read full article on original website
The Role of Procurement: From Cost Watchdog to Strategic Enabler
More than two years later, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world’s businesses, exposing and exacerbating the fragility of supply chains. The need for a more networked economy has been underscored, and the role of procurement has shifted from a cost watchdog to that of a strategic enabler for organizations.
Manufacturers Need to Rethink Supply Chain Visibility
In the face of historic supply chain disruptions, most manufacturers took a “band-aid” approach, planning for longer lead times or hoarding materials rather than addressing the fundamental problem: a lack of visibility into their suppliers’ operations. As the supply chain crunch begins to slow for the time...
How to Meet Your Deadlines in a Dynamic Logistics Market
*This content brought to you in partnership with Syfan Logistics*. For the last two years, supply chains suffered through numerous delays and disruptions across the world and across sectors; this is not a groundbreaking statement. Since then, shippers have looked to new strategies and partnerships. Today, meeting deadlines is more important than ever but at the same time seems like an impossible task. But there are best practices that can help.
The Importance of Taiwan in the Chip Supply Chain
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) dominates the global supply of computer chips, “the heart of all high-tech,” according to Fareed Zakaria, who discussed this during an interview with TSMC Chairman Mark Liu. The company’s chips are installed in most global technologies including computers, cell phones and other smart devices, automation systems, and vehicles, to name a few. TSMC, according the Zakaria interview, is the most valuable company in Asia and the tenth most valuable company in the world.
Dependency Lifecycle Management Platform Address Weakest Link in Supply Chain Security
Endor Labs launched the Dependency Lifecycle Management Platform, designed to address the weakest link in the software supply chain security. “Eighty percent of the code in modern applications is code your developers didn’t write but depend on through open source packages. When our founding team was leading the Prisma Cloud engineering group at Palo Alto Networks, we realized the true magnitude of this issue,” says co-founder and CEO Varun Badhwar. “Having previously created the cloud security posture management (CSPM) category, this team knows how to take on next generation threats. Our mission now is to enable OSS to live up to its true potential without introducing unnecessary risk. It’s exciting to once again take a new approach to the market, and we believe these solutions will radically enhance application development everywhere.”
Nationwide LTL Service to Overcome Capacity Crisis
Deliveright launched B2B LTL Distribution Program to help handle the surge in e-commerce orders. “Deliveright’s nationwide B2B LTL program expands our service to customers that ship heavy or non-conveyable goods nationwide in lower volumes. The program provides pickup and delivery service for North Carolina, Virginia, and California vendors who are shipping to retailers, receivers and commercial locations,” according to Deliveright.
Increased Cybersecurity Attacks Sustained by U.S. Ports and Terminals
The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Eastern Europe and other geopolitical events, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, rising inflation and rapidly escalating energy prices have brought increased focus on the port and terminal industry. The results of the 2022 Ports and Terminals Cybersecurity Survey, by Jones Walker LLP, finds that despite 90% of port and terminal respondents reporting preparedness, 74% of respondents indicated that their systems or data had been the target of an attempted or successful breach within the past year.
5 Steps to Avoid Overstocked Inventory
There’s been a lot written about persistent supply chain disruptions over the last several years. Starting with waves of demand surges as COVID-19 set in, and followed by inventory shortages with price increases, what is happening? When is it going to end? What should you be doing to weather these retail overstock issues?
Invoice Fraud Causes Major Loss for U.S. Businesses
Invoice fraud is increasing, according to the Medius Financial Professional Census, and U.S. companies are losing an average of $300,000 per business annually. Even more shocking is the fact that 25% of finance professionals are unaware or unable to even estimate the cost of invoice fraud to their business. This lack of visibility is likely due to the messy paper trails that continue to plague the invoice process.
