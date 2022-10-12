The Texas Coastal Prairie Initiative, made up of 25 conservation organizations, is proud to bring landowners and conservation partners together to discuss the preservation of wide-open spaces in Texas at the Texas Coastal Prairie Conference: Preserving Lands and Legacies this fall! The conference will include a full day of workshops and presentations on Friday, October 28th at the University of Houston – Clear Lake, followed by field trips to remnant and restored prairies, as well as working ranches and farms, on Saturday, October 29th.

