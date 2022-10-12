ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Texas Coastal Prairie Conference: Preserving Lands And Legacies

The Texas Coastal Prairie Initiative, made up of 25 conservation organizations, is proud to bring landowners and conservation partners together to discuss the preservation of wide-open spaces in Texas at the Texas Coastal Prairie Conference: Preserving Lands and Legacies this fall! The conference will include a full day of workshops and presentations on Friday, October 28th at the University of Houston – Clear Lake, followed by field trips to remnant and restored prairies, as well as working ranches and farms, on Saturday, October 29th.
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

TPWD Encourages Anglers to Report Blotchy Bass Syndrome

Anglers across the nation are asked to report signs of Blotchy Bass Syndrome (BBS) to support research being conducted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and West Virginia University (WVU). Bass Pro Shops is partnering with WVU and USGS to incentivize angler participation through the donation of gift cards...
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Trick-or-Treat, do you know the difference? One Pill Can Kill

This Halloween holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to spread awareness on the fentanyl epidemic spreading across our state. The Drug Enforcement Administration warns the public of the alarming...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy