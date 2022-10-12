ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

thekatynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Art Weaver
2d ago

Poor people that either have no family except far far away. Or, no family that cares. Or worse, no family alive anywhere......There are many people in this world that are truly all alone, with no living relatives, children, or friends.....

Reply(1)
11
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Of Kin#Mr Holmes#Tx#White Male
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

8-year-old twins reported missing in SE Houston found safe, HPD says

HOUSTON – A set of missing twins who police said were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday were found safe, officers with the Houston Police Department said. According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
texassignal.com

Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County

Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy