Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

Read full article on original website
Art Weaver
2d ago
Poor people that either have no family except far far away. Or, no family that cares. Or worse, no family alive anywhere......There are many people in this world that are truly all alone, with no living relatives, children, or friends.....
Reply(1)
11
Related
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — The Humble teen who was reported missing Thursday along with his mother was found in Aurora, Nebraska after a police chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The chase ended in a crash, leading troopers to find a woman's body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz,...
cw39.com
Five injured in fight and possible stabbing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Five people are injured after a fight in northwest Houston on Thursday night. Harris County deputies responded to an emergency call shortly before midnight at the 10200 block of Bammel North Houston Road, near Tomball Parkway. Deputies believe those involved in the fight may have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Police union president says pro-Hidalgo constable 'not a real police officer'
Douglas Griffith said she's "Another [D]emocrat... not a real police officer, just another politician."
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Click2Houston.com
8-year-old twins reported missing in SE Houston found safe, HPD says
HOUSTON – A set of missing twins who police said were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday were found safe, officers with the Houston Police Department said. According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.
8-year-old twins found after going missing from apartment complex in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police asked the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old twins who went missing Thursday. They later announced that they had been found. Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
texassignal.com
Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County
Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
Twin 8-year-old sisters located after they disappear in SE Houston
HPD's public callout to find the girls was resolved Thursday night.
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing roadway in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle during his morning walk in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville Road near Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High...
Click2Houston.com
5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
Political experts believe the Chronicle's endorsement can be crucial in race for Harris County judge
The Chronicle editorial board said the endorsement is separate from the news department but is important due to the overwhelming balance in Harris Co.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
Comments / 10