ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 7

rosikani
2d ago

I do Airbnb but the last place I stayed at it was a terrible two faced host I got injured while I was sleeping and no one including Airbnb did not want to help me or even dismiss the host permanently not to host again which should’ve happened

Reply(3)
2
Related
Newsweek

Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video

A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
ATLANTA, GA
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rental#Tiktokers
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Well+Good

‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 4 Annoying Things I Wish Passengers Would Stop Doing’

The very setup of an airplane makes it easy to get annoyed by fellow passengers, even when their offenses are small and clearly not malicious, like reclining their chair in front of you or asking you to stand so they can use the restroom (especially if they do it more than once). After all, you are trapped on the plane together, meaning there’s no escaping whatever behavior is bugging you (at least, without an uncomfortable confrontation) until you reach your destination. It’s no wonder, then, that flight attendants—who find themselves in the position of being stuck for hours with not-so-considerate folks on the daily—have their fair share of things that annoy them when it comes to passenger behavior.
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy