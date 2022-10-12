Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment
Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 14 - 16: Events, festivals, concerts & more
HOUSTON - Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!. Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival. The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd...
Eater
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
thekatynews.com
Lightscape, presented by Reliant, returns to Houston Botanic Garden Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023
One-of-a-kind artistic lights experience set to dazzle for a second year. Lightscape, the internationally acclaimed lights and music event, presented by Reliant, returns to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter. In its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes dazzling new immersive installations – in addition to well-loved favorites – set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the Garden. Whether it’s a family outing, date night or “girls’ night out,” Lightscape is sure to entertain.
Latino vs. Hispanic: Experts explain the difference between these umbrella terms
"One of the things is assuming everybody is Mexican, that everybody who has a Spanish-sounding last name is of Mexican heritage. And that has its problems," Dr. Sisk said.
Kenny & Ziggy's brings a taste of New York to Houston!
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen is a classic deli in the heart of Houston's Uptown.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Daddy's Chicken Shack now open on W. 11th St. in the Heights
From left: The new Daddy's Chicken Shack in the Heights is run by co-founders Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas. (Courtesy Shannon O’Hara) Houston's first location of the California-based Daddy's Chicken Shack is now open as of Oct. 13 at 1223 W. 11th St., Houston, near North Shepherd Drive in the Heights.
papercitymag.com
14 Bold Houston Leaders Honored in 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards at Texas Southern
The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards honorees along with Danielle Davis and Camille Burns at the awards ceremony held at Texas Southern University. (Photo by Arion Smith) What: The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards presentation. Where: The Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University. PC...
LA-Based Fried Chicken Joint Opens First Location In Texas
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open 10 more locations in the Fort Worth area.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Click2Houston.com
The future of COVID-19 in Houston
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey
Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Scary Abandoned Houston Astrodome In TX Is Worth a Sneak Peek
There are some people who wonder about what an abandoned Astrodome would turn out like. If you're wondering what Houston Astrodome looks like after being abandoned all these years and stop what you're doing. So instead you taking the wrap for letting your curiosity get the best of you, just...
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
