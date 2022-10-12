ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

The incredible stats behind Man United’s 1-0 win over Omonia

Manchester United huffed and puffed in their Europe League game against Omonia at Old Trafford but with the clock winding down, it looked like it wasn’t going to be their night. Erik ten Hag’s men completely dominated proceedings and they never looked in danger of conceding a goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United offer trial to 17-year-old talent

Manchester United have offered a trial to 17-year-old goalkeeper Tarik Karic. Karic only turned 17 last month and currently plays for FK Zeljeznica. Standing at 194 cm tall, Karic has already managed three clean sheets for the Bosnian youth side. Now, according to The People’s Person, Manchester United have offered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League reaction

No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus' squad 'are SPLIT on the club's decision to embark on a training retreat'... as the Old Lady aim to recover from their DISASTROUS start to the season while on the verge of a Champions League exit and eighth in Serie A

Juventus' decision to go on a training retreat following their disastrous defeat to Maccabi Haifi has divided the squad, according to reports. The Old Lady lost 2-0 to the Israeli side on Tuesday to leave their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently third in...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Paul Scholes teases Omonia goalkeeper after Manchester United’s narrow victory

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes couldn’t help teasing Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after tonight’s Europa League clash at Old Trafford. A late goal from Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils a 1-0 victory over their Cypriot opponents, in what was a close and tense affair, largely due to the superb performance of Uzoho in goal for the visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
PREMIER LEAGUE

