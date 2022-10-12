Read full article on original website
Man Utd star Eric Bailly snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names the two players that blew him away with ‘incredible talent’
ERIC BAILLY has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the two Manchester United players that "blew him away" during his time at Old Trafford. Bailly, 28, left the Red Devils in the summer - joining Marseille on a season-long loan deal. During his six years at the Theatre of Dreams he...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo set to attend Ballon d’Or ceremony for first time in five years in huge hint at winner
CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony for the first time in five years. And that could be a major hint at who the 2022 winner may be. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the prestigious France Football award - given to the best player in the world for the previous season.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Argentina given huge injury boost ahead of the World Cup as scans reveal Angel di Maria's injury is not as bad as first feared... but the Juventus star will miss his side's final two Champions League games
Juventus star Angel di Maria is set to be fit for the World Cup after his club said he would only be out for 20 days with an injury the Argentine feared may force him to miss the tournament in Qatar. Di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining...
Man Utd only 22ND in global rankings behind Brighton and Salzburg with rivals City and Liverpool both in top three
MANCHESTER UNITED'S fall from grace has been a well-documented one. The glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson are long gone and a new table has revealed just how far they have fallen down the football pecking order. FiveThirtyEight, who provide global power rankings based on Opta and ESPN, have released...
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Yardbarker
The incredible stats behind Man United’s 1-0 win over Omonia
Manchester United huffed and puffed in their Europe League game against Omonia at Old Trafford but with the clock winding down, it looked like it wasn’t going to be their night. Erik ten Hag’s men completely dominated proceedings and they never looked in danger of conceding a goal but...
Yardbarker
Agents of highly-rated goalkeeper spotted at Man United amid trial speculation
Manchester United have offered a trial to young goalkeeper Tarik Karic. That’s according to European reports (as relayed via Sports Witness), which claim the Red Devils invited the young shot-stopper to Carrington in the hope he will impress. Karic, 17, is on FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo’s books, but after confirming...
BBC
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
Yardbarker
Manchester United offer trial to 17-year-old talent
Manchester United have offered a trial to 17-year-old goalkeeper Tarik Karic. Karic only turned 17 last month and currently plays for FK Zeljeznica. Standing at 194 cm tall, Karic has already managed three clean sheets for the Bosnian youth side. Now, according to The People’s Person, Manchester United have offered...
Teen keeper Tarik Karic arrives at Man Utd for trial as Erik ten Hag looks to build squad for future
BOSNIAN keeper Tarik Karic has arrived for a Manchester United trial - just a month after his 17th birthday. Home-country club Zeljeznicar "proudly" agreed to give the Under-19 international a dream opportunity to impress. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag is keen to build up a batch of young players...
BBC
Champions League reaction
No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will love the differing emotions of Rangers supporter during Ibrox rout
Scott Arfield may have sent the Rangers supporters inside Ibrox crazy when he put the Gers 1-0 up against Liverpool on Wednesday night. However, when Bobby Firmino equalised minutes later and then six more goals followed from the visitors, it’s fair to say that the home supporters had their hearts broken.
Juventus' squad 'are SPLIT on the club's decision to embark on a training retreat'... as the Old Lady aim to recover from their DISASTROUS start to the season while on the verge of a Champions League exit and eighth in Serie A
Juventus' decision to go on a training retreat following their disastrous defeat to Maccabi Haifi has divided the squad, according to reports. The Old Lady lost 2-0 to the Israeli side on Tuesday to leave their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently third in...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Paul Scholes teases Omonia goalkeeper after Manchester United’s narrow victory
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes couldn’t help teasing Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after tonight’s Europa League clash at Old Trafford. A late goal from Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils a 1-0 victory over their Cypriot opponents, in what was a close and tense affair, largely due to the superb performance of Uzoho in goal for the visitors.
Yardbarker
Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
Yardbarker
Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United
Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window of 2021 and the superstar's return to the club was met with massive backing from the supporters. However, his place in the team has been questioned quite often since his arrival and some wonder whether or not...
Yardbarker
Manchester United predicted XI to face Newcastle: Ronaldo leads the line
Manchester United will face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16. The Reds are on the back of a 2-1 win against Everton and have picked up five wins out of eight games so far in the Premier League this season. Eddie Howe’s side are also showing impressive form...
