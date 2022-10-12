Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Texas University Graduate Programs With More Than $460,000 In Graduate Assistantships
Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 29 graduate-level college students will receive a total of $464,590 in educational funding through the Rodeo’s Graduate Assistantship Program. These funds will support 26 students pursuing master’s degrees and three doctoral students for the 2022-2023 academic year. “Supporting agricultural...
thekatynews.com
KATY AARP Chapter Meeting November 8
The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, November 8 at the Fussell Senior Center 5370 E 5th St in Katy. The meeting will start at 6:30 pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by vocalist/guitarist John Steele. John is a favorite in the Katy area. He formerly toured with George Strait and other top bands. Visitors are welcome.
thekatynews.com
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment
Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award
Katy ISD is one of only 59 school districts across the state to be recognized with the 2022 District of Distinction Award by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). The District earned the award for providing a well-rounded education that integrates a visual arts curriculum that inspires creativity and builds social-emotional learning to connect learners to their community and beyond.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
mocomotive.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
thekatynews.com
Needlecrafters Invited To Nifty Needlers Club At Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company...
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Communities Win Trophies During Recent Awards Program
Fort Bend County was well represented in the recent Houston’s Best PRISMS Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association, with three Johnson Development communities taking home numerous awards. Jordan Ranch in Fulshear was named Community of the Year and also won Community Amenity Center of the Year –...
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
papercitymag.com
14 Bold Houston Leaders Honored in 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards at Texas Southern
The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards honorees along with Danielle Davis and Camille Burns at the awards ceremony held at Texas Southern University. (Photo by Arion Smith) What: The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards presentation. Where: The Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University. PC...
thekatynews.com
Ring In the 2022 Harvest Season with Precinct 4
Pony Rides, a Pumpkin Patch, Carnival Games, and More!. Precinct 4 is paying homage to all things Fall! You are invited to join us at our first Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, noon – 4 p.m. at Bear Creek Pioneers Park, Pavilion 6, 15015 Clay Road, in Houston.
iheart.com
Your Family Is Invited To Have Breakfast With Santa In Katy
I know we're only in October, but Christmas events are starting to pop up and I don't want you to miss this. This has become a nice Christmas tradition for families in the Katy area. Everyone is invited to join Santa at Katy Fire Station 1 for breakfast. Pancake plates...
thekatynews.com
Halloween Monster Mayhem
Monstrous mayhem unleashed for three weeks of Halloween at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. We’re your Halloween hub for safe trick-or-treating every day!. Something spooky this way comes to Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of the Children’s Museum of Houston! A myriad of magic, mystery and monsters have maneuvered their way into the Discovery Center for three weeks of Halloween! Come partake in spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities, and slime-filled fun during our “Halloween Monster Mayhem” from Oct. 11 to 29, 2022. Meander your way through the Discovery Center in search of goblins, goodies, and goo!
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Receives A+ Grade, Ranks as #1 School District in Houston Area from Niche
For the second year in a row, Katy ISD has been named the #1 Public School District in the Houston Area and also received an A+ overall grade according to the 2023 Niche Best Schools list. Out of 1,018 school districts ranked in Texas, Katy ISD took the top spot for the Greater Houston area and #12 in the state.
Tea Bear Teahouse Plans Conroe Location
Boba teas, lattes, smoothies, and more will be available for guests to enjoy.
Texas oil billionaires invest big in Lina Hidalgo's challenger
Oil magnates Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks have Alexandra del Moral Mealer's biggest funders.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
