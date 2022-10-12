ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Texas University Graduate Programs With More Than $460,000 In Graduate Assistantships

Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 29 graduate-level college students will receive a total of $464,590 in educational funding through the Rodeo’s Graduate Assistantship Program. These funds will support 26 students pursuing master’s degrees and three doctoral students for the 2022-2023 academic year. “Supporting agricultural...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

KATY AARP Chapter Meeting November 8

The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, November 8 at the Fussell Senior Center 5370 E 5th St in Katy. The meeting will start at 6:30 pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by vocalist/guitarist John Steele. John is a favorite in the Katy area. He formerly toured with George Strait and other top bands. Visitors are welcome.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award

Katy ISD is one of only 59 school districts across the state to be recognized with the 2022 District of Distinction Award by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). The District earned the award for providing a well-rounded education that integrates a visual arts curriculum that inspires creativity and builds social-emotional learning to connect learners to their community and beyond.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Katy, TX
Government
mocomotive.com

Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Fort Bend Communities Win Trophies During Recent Awards Program

Fort Bend County was well represented in the recent Houston’s Best PRISMS Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association, with three Johnson Development communities taking home numerous awards. Jordan Ranch in Fulshear was named Community of the Year and also won Community Amenity Center of the Year –...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Thunderbird#Volunteers#Redeemer Community Church#Cinco Ranch Blvd#Tx#Rank Awards
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thekatynews.com

Ring In the 2022 Harvest Season with Precinct 4

Pony Rides, a Pumpkin Patch, Carnival Games, and More!. Precinct 4 is paying homage to all things Fall! You are invited to join us at our first Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, noon – 4 p.m. at Bear Creek Pioneers Park, Pavilion 6, 15015 Clay Road, in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
iheart.com

Your Family Is Invited To Have Breakfast With Santa In Katy

I know we're only in October, but Christmas events are starting to pop up and I don't want you to miss this. This has become a nice Christmas tradition for families in the Katy area. Everyone is invited to join Santa at Katy Fire Station 1 for breakfast. Pancake plates...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Halloween Monster Mayhem

Monstrous mayhem unleashed for three weeks of Halloween at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. We’re your Halloween hub for safe trick-or-treating every day!. Something spooky this way comes to Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of the Children’s Museum of Houston! A myriad of magic, mystery and monsters have maneuvered their way into the Discovery Center for three weeks of Halloween! Come partake in spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities, and slime-filled fun during our “Halloween Monster Mayhem” from Oct. 11 to 29, 2022. Meander your way through the Discovery Center in search of goblins, goodies, and goo!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
CONROE, TX
iheart.com

Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy