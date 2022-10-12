Monstrous mayhem unleashed for three weeks of Halloween at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. We’re your Halloween hub for safe trick-or-treating every day!. Something spooky this way comes to Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of the Children’s Museum of Houston! A myriad of magic, mystery and monsters have maneuvered their way into the Discovery Center for three weeks of Halloween! Come partake in spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities, and slime-filled fun during our “Halloween Monster Mayhem” from Oct. 11 to 29, 2022. Meander your way through the Discovery Center in search of goblins, goodies, and goo!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO