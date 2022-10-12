ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar

A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model

Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
pearland.com

Brown Water Issues and News from Pearland Water

If you've experienced brown water from your faucets or want more info on how and why it happens, Pearland Water’s newest blog post is for you. Over on their website they discuss what to do when experiencing brown water, possible causes, and how their team is eliminating the issue around the City. If you or someone you know in Pearland is experiencing brown water at their home, the fastest way to get help is to call 281.652.1900. For the full post, read the information below.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Drug prevention takes center stage for Tomball, Conroe ISDs board candidates at election forum

Candidates debated topics such as drug prevention, mental health, transparency and parents' rights at an Oct. 12 election forum held by The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Candidates for Tomball ISD and Conroe ISD board of trustees emphasized mental health, drug prevention and parents’ rights during an...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sugar Land water bill going up by $3 for all residents in 2023; Here’s why

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land residents’ water bill will increase by $3, starting in 2023, after the city’s approved budget includes a Stormwater Compliance Fee. The fee’s purpose is to pay for stormwater related activities, which are apartment of the state and federal environmental protection requirements, according to the release. The mandates require municipalities to enforce steps to reduce stormwater pollution.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Vice

Houston’s Solution to Climate Change Is to Force Low-Income People to Move

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Génesis’ pink mobile home, in a flood-prone area just northeast of the Houston city limits, has been battered by storm after storm. “Harvey did it again,” she said, gesturing toward the wood panels on her front deck to indicate that everything was strewn about in the 2017 hurricane that flooded the area. “Then the snow messed up that room over there,” she added, referring to last winter’s freak winter storms that knocked out power to millions in the state. A blue plastic bin gathers rainwater that drips through her roof. Part of the ceiling is supported by a ladder to keep it from caving in.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

