Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Minority business owners take claims of not being treated fairly on contracts to city hall
HOUSTON – Outside of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office on the steps of Houston City Hall, two dozen individuals stood with a clear message on shirts across their chests, “End Corruption in Houston.”. “This is a problem. This is a widespread problem,” said Towana Bryant, a shipping business...
Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar
A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
League City, Clear Creek ISD find owner of missing 1959 purse
Photos of Andrea "Beverly" Williams from her teenage years, the owner of the purse located at the renovated League City Community Center. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) A purse from 1959 found while renovating the League City Community Center was successfully reconnected with the family of its former owner. The owner,...
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia counters colleague’s tax rate plan
Commissioner Garcia outlines his tax rate plan at a news conference on Oct. 14. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia proposed a tax rate plan that would generate $66.8 million less in revenue than in the plan he backed at previous commissioners court meetings during a news conference on Oct. 14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humble City Council approves reduced tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
At its Oct. 13 meeting, Humble City Council honored nearly 20 members of the Humble-Kingwood chapter of Jack and Jill of America, a national organization aimed at developing future leaders. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Humble City Council unanimously approved a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23...
Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
Houston City Council approves new district maps with last-minute changes to Freedmen's Town, Garden Oaks area
A map shows the proposed new Houston City Council districts as of late September. Districts were further tweaked before their adoption at an Oct. 12 Houston City Council meeting. (Courtesy City of Houston) The Houston City Council approved an ordinance Oct. 12 solidifying new council district maps for the next...
Humble ISD to host Oct. 15 job fair in search of hourly employees
Humble ISD officials are hosting a job fair to hire hourly employees from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15 in the gym at Humble High School, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble. (Courtesy Fotolia) Humble ISD officials are hosting a job fair to hire hourly employees from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15 in the gym at Humble High School, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presents compromise proposal to move county budget forward
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presented a new compromise proposal Friday in hopes of moving the county budget forward. Calling it the “Garcia Compromise,” Garcia said during a news conference that the proposal addresses concerns raised by his Commissioners Court colleagues. “Our ability to do...
Covenant House to demolish 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development
Covenant House, a Houston-area nonprofit that works to help homeless youth, will begin demolition of its 40-year-old campus Oct. 14 in preparation for a new facility officials said will help them better serve their mission. Officials with the nonprofit describe the existing buildings, found at the intersection of Lovett and...
pearland.com
Brown Water Issues and News from Pearland Water
If you've experienced brown water from your faucets or want more info on how and why it happens, Pearland Water’s newest blog post is for you. Over on their website they discuss what to do when experiencing brown water, possible causes, and how their team is eliminating the issue around the City. If you or someone you know in Pearland is experiencing brown water at their home, the fastest way to get help is to call 281.652.1900. For the full post, read the information below.
Hwy. 242 projects near FM 1314 continuing through 2023
Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. (Courtesy Pexels) Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. 1. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
Drug prevention takes center stage for Tomball, Conroe ISDs board candidates at election forum
Candidates debated topics such as drug prevention, mental health, transparency and parents' rights at an Oct. 12 election forum held by The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Candidates for Tomball ISD and Conroe ISD board of trustees emphasized mental health, drug prevention and parents’ rights during an...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD Board of Trustees Position 2
Two candidates, Ray Sanders and Melissa Dungan, are running for Position 2 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees. What is the main challenge in the district currently, and what is your plan to address it?. District growth and state funding are the biggest challenges. Will work with stakeholders to...
Houston leaders believe Canada Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger poses public safety issue
More trains could be coming through the city of Houston soon. It's all part of a railroad merger in the works that have leaders and residents worried.
Oak Ridge North approves $162,617 for police department equipment
City Council also approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new sign to replace the existing sign at Teddy Bear Park. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Oak Ridge North City Council approved two purchases of new equipment for its police department for a total of $162,617 at its Oct. 10 regular meeting.
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land water bill going up by $3 for all residents in 2023; Here’s why
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land residents’ water bill will increase by $3, starting in 2023, after the city’s approved budget includes a Stormwater Compliance Fee. The fee’s purpose is to pay for stormwater related activities, which are apartment of the state and federal environmental protection requirements, according to the release. The mandates require municipalities to enforce steps to reduce stormwater pollution.
Houston’s Solution to Climate Change Is to Force Low-Income People to Move
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Génesis’ pink mobile home, in a flood-prone area just northeast of the Houston city limits, has been battered by storm after storm. “Harvey did it again,” she said, gesturing toward the wood panels on her front deck to indicate that everything was strewn about in the 2017 hurricane that flooded the area. “Then the snow messed up that room over there,” she added, referring to last winter’s freak winter storms that knocked out power to millions in the state. A blue plastic bin gathers rainwater that drips through her roof. Part of the ceiling is supported by a ladder to keep it from caving in.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0