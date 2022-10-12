Read full article on original website
Related
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
Daily Beast
Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks Give a Broadway Masterclass in ‘The Piano Lesson’
An exquisite revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, opening tonight until Jan. 15) is pure dramatic pleasure—a richly involving play, beautifully staged, costumed, played, and directed (by Latanya Richardson Jackson) on a grandly decked-out Broadway stage. The play, which won the 1990 Pulitzer Prize...
Angela Lansbury records magical performance as Mrs. Potts in ‘Beauty and the Beast’: ‘Musical theatre heaven’
"Murder She Wrote" star Angela Lansbury is seen recording the Disney song "Be Our Guest" in the studio with the late actor Jerry Orbach in a now viral performance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
The actress was perhaps best known for playing dauntless mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS' Murder, She Wrote Angela Lansbury, the London-born actress who for seven decades brought a commanding, ladylike presence to stage, screen and television — especially over the 12 years she played dauntless mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS' Murder, She Wrote — has died. She was 96. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022,...
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was...
Broadway Theaters Will Dim Marquees for Angela Lansbury
Broadway theaters will dim their lights for one minute on Oct. 15 to honor the late Angela Lansbury. Lansbury, a six-time Tony Award winner, died on Oct. 11 at the age of 96. Theaters will dim their lights for one minute Saturday at 7:45 p.m. More from The Hollywood ReporterAugust Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits the Right NotesCritic's Appreciation: Angela Lansbury, a Class Act From a Vanishing Breed'Beauty and the Beast' Stars, Viola Davis Pay Tribute to Angela Lansbury: "She Touched Four Generations" “Angela Lansbury was without a...
‘This isn’t fair!’: how Stephen Sondheim flew into a rage over a bad review
Stephen Sondheim may have written memorable songs that lifted people’s hearts, yet the composer-lyricist had a sharp temper when it came to criticism of his work, according to the author of a new book. Paul Salsini, a former editor of the Sondheim Review, a US quarterly magazine dedicated to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Hadestown’ & Jujamcyn Theaters Apologize And Reaffirm “Commitment To Accessibility” After Actor Calls Out Hearing-Impaired Audience Member Using Captioning Device
The producers of Broadway’s Hadestown and Jujamcyn Theaters have apologized to an audience member with hearing loss whose use of a captioning device drew repeated onstage reprimands from one of the musical’s stars who mistakenly assumed the device was recording the performance. Audience member Samantha Coleman posted a tearful Instagram video last night describing the “horrifying and embarrassing experience” of being called out by Lillias White from the stage “not once but twice, at least.” She said the incident was both hurtful and “super embarrassing” and left her feeling “ostracized and publicly ridiculed.” Related Story 'A Wrinkle In Time' Set For Stage Musical...
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Angela Lansbury & Stephen Sondheim to Make Posthumous Appearances in Sequel
The much-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, will have two unexpected stars in its already star-studded cast: Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will both make appearances in the film. It will be the final on-screen role for both now-departed legends. Playbill reports that Lansbury, who passed away earlier this week...
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Lansbury’s ‘Sweeney Todd’ co-star reflects on ‘great artist’
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou were partners-in-crime on stage in "Sweeney Todd" and crime busters in episodes of TV's “Murder, She Wrote." The actors were also friends and admirers, staying in touch after becoming the toasts of Broadway and Tony Award winners in 1979 for Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed musical.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waldina.com
All About Eve (1950)
The first time I watched All About Eve, it was the actual 35 mm movie version at summer camp. I sat on the floor of the Fine Arts building at Interlochen Center for the Arts and when I stood up, my hands were covered in charcoal pencil dust from the figure drawing class earlier that day. I remember talking about it while the reels were changed and being excited to see what happened next. It was one of those films that gave the viewer a glimpse behind the curtain of the entertainment business into how things really are. It was fascinating. None of the actors are slouches, even a super new Marilyn Monroe is brilliant. If you haven’t seen All About Eve lately, make a date to catch up with it, you won’t be disappointed.
The African American Film Critics Association Salutes The Stage With Ceremony To Celebrate Broadway’s Impact On Hollywood
The African American Film Critics Association will present AAFCA Salutes Broadway on Monday, October 17th at the Lamb’s Club in New York’s theater district. “It’s no secret that some of our greatest actors have come from the stage or have tested their chops on it,” says AAFCA co-founder, Gil Robertson IV. “Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, and Ossie Davis are just a handful of our beloved icons for which this was true, with Tony winners Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, and Myles Frost among those continuing that legacy. As a reliable pipeline for outstanding Black talent in front...
Comments / 0