The first time I watched All About Eve, it was the actual 35 mm movie version at summer camp. I sat on the floor of the Fine Arts building at Interlochen Center for the Arts and when I stood up, my hands were covered in charcoal pencil dust from the figure drawing class earlier that day. I remember talking about it while the reels were changed and being excited to see what happened next. It was one of those films that gave the viewer a glimpse behind the curtain of the entertainment business into how things really are. It was fascinating. None of the actors are slouches, even a super new Marilyn Monroe is brilliant. If you haven’t seen All About Eve lately, make a date to catch up with it, you won’t be disappointed.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO