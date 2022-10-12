ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lawrence, NY

Man tased while attempting to flee LI police during traffic stop

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d05pU_0iVwbB1a00

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Officials arrested a Queens man on Tuesday who was tased after he attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Patrol officers observed a grey 2007 Lexus with a Georgia registration traveling on Nassau Expressway and turning right onto Wanser Avenue in Lawrence at a high rate of speed committing multiple VTL violations while proceeding through a school zone.

Officers turned on their emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop when William Milton, 31, of Flushing, exited his vehicle carrying a red and white tote bag and fled on foot southbound on Lawrence Avenue in Inwood.

Officers located Milton at 10 Bayview Ave.in North Lawrence where he repeatedly failed to comply with officers demands.

Officers then utilized a taser to successfully place Milton into custody.

Milton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled Substance, unlawfully possessing of fireworks, unlawful possession of cannabis, obstructing governmental administration and multiple VTL violations.

He will be arraigned at a court in Hempstead on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
MALONE, NY
wwnytv.com

2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
OSWEGATCHIE, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy