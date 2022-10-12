Man tased while attempting to flee LI police during traffic stop

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Officials arrested a Queens man on Tuesday who was tased after he attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Patrol officers observed a grey 2007 Lexus with a Georgia registration traveling on Nassau Expressway and turning right onto Wanser Avenue in Lawrence at a high rate of speed committing multiple VTL violations while proceeding through a school zone.

Officers turned on their emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop when William Milton, 31, of Flushing, exited his vehicle carrying a red and white tote bag and fled on foot southbound on Lawrence Avenue in Inwood.

Officers located Milton at 10 Bayview Ave.in North Lawrence where he repeatedly failed to comply with officers demands.

Officers then utilized a taser to successfully place Milton into custody.

Milton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled Substance, unlawfully possessing of fireworks, unlawful possession of cannabis, obstructing governmental administration and multiple VTL violations.

He will be arraigned at a court in Hempstead on Wednesday.