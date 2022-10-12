Read full article on original website
Details About Columbia CRC Meeting Announced
Columbia, CA — An early chance to weigh in about plans to use the Columbia Armory as a Community Resilience Center is coming up later this month. The first town hall will be on October 24 at 6pm, at the Armory building located at 10747 Airport Road in Columbia. Tuolumne County leaders are hoping to gain input on what the community would like to see housed at the facility. The county is hoping to receive grant money to move the project forward. The site would host programs and services on a day-to-day basis, and serve as an emergency shelter if needed during times of fires or other disasters.
TC Public Health Offers Opportunities For Free Flu Shots
Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department will be offering additional flu shot clinics in the coming weeks ahead of the winter season. Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta says, “We have one coming up in Jamestown, one in Columbia, and one in Groveland. They are all before the end of the month. We are hoping to reach people right before flu season starts.”
Mid-October Weekend Festivals and Events
There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend. La Fiesta- Celebrating Comunidad, is a free public this Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am ath Columbia College. Celebrate Latinx culture and community through music, dance, food, and art. Students, family, friends, and the community are welcome. Performances from Ballet Folclorico Anauhuac, Salsa Merced, and Columbia College students, plus community resources, food from many different Latin regions, and more. For more information visit their event page.
Anderson, Jill
Jill Ann Anderson, born October 10, 1947 in Tillamook, Oregon passed away October 13, 2022 at her home in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home are entrusted with her arrangements. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 75. Residence: Tuolumne, CA.
Kohn, Paul
Paul Clarence Kohn, born August 10, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned with burial at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/30/2022. Age: 90.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rural California as the 51st state? Speakers convey their vision to Modesto City Council
The revolution came to the Modesto City Council meeting Tuesday evening. About a dozen people supporting the New California State movement spoke during public comment. The goal is to create a 51st state from California’s rural areas. The new state would abide by the U.S. Constitution, would not subject...
Reed, Thranna
Thranna Correnea Reed, born August 20, 1939 in West Virginia passed away September 26, 2022 in Citrus Heights, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted in cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 83. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Winter, Russell
Russell James Winter, born July 8, 1938 in Oxnard, California passed away October 10, 222 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
New Dodge Ridge Snowsports School Director No Stranger To Resort
Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort is looking to update its snowsports lessons program and has hired a former employee to achieve that goal. Taking on the role of Snowsports School Director is Paul Mundy. Resort officials say his hiring will be a “welcome home” of sorts, as he is a former management team member. For 22 years, from the 1980s to 2000, Mundy served as director of the ski school and race programs, while also doing sales and marketing for the resort.
Maxwell, Oliver
Oliver Herbert Maxwell, born August 3, 1927 in Sonora, California passed away October 10, 2022 at Avalon Health Care of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Nelson, Ora
Ora Beth Nelson, born June 10, 1934 in Oklahoma passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/07/2022. Age: 88. Residence: Sonora, CA.
The 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk Returns This Saturday
The 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk will take place Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11 am to 8 pm on Main Street in Murphys. Christopher Buttner, Co-Owner/Creative and Marketing Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The Murphys Witch Walk will feature multiple vendor bazaars, charity...
Financial Boost For Tuolumne County Broadband
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County was awarded over $400 thousand in state funding that is being called a “game changer.”. On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) awarded more than $4.82 million through its Local Agency Technical Assistance Grant Program to help close the state’s digital divide. With these funds, as advised by the CPUC, local governments will launch complex broadband infrastructure planning to improve broadband speeds and access in their communities. Tuolumne County received $417,033, which commission officials say will be used for the completion of a broadband strategic plan and a programmatic environmental impact report to design and install broadband infrastructure in the county.
Coming To Fruition: Broadband for All
Sacramento, CA — Construction is underway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile broadband network that will bring high-speed Internet services to all Californians, no matter where they live, and Tuolumne County has already received some funding. As reported here earlier this week, Tuolumne County was awarded more than...
New State Cannabis Task Force Raids Illegal Grows In Tuolumne County
Jupiter, CA. — The area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County was one of the first targets of California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), which carried out raids on several illegal grows there. As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting on Tuesday, several callers reported a heavily...
KCRA.com
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Manteca (CA)
Manteca is an incorporated borough located approximately 76 miles from eastern San Francisco in SanJoaquin County, California, United States. The city, founded by Joshua Cowell in 1861, recorded a population of eighty-three thousand, four hundred and ninety-eight after the 2020 census. Manteca is commonly referred to as the “World’s Pumpkin...
Howard, Homer Jr.
Howard Homer Edwards Jr. of Groveland Passed away Oct 11, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora a celebration of life will be held at 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15, 2022 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home. Date of Death: 10/11/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Groveland, CA. Celebration of Life: 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15,...
Two CAL Fire Firefighters Injured In Vehicle Fire
Placerville, CA – Two CAL Fire firefighters were injured after trying to extinguish a vehicle fire that erupted at a Placerville fire station. The blaze began around 7 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 9). CAL Fire officials detailed, “Two CAL FIRE personnel from the Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU) assigned to the Placerville Fire Center sustained injuries as a result of a vehicle fire at the Placerville Fire Center facility.”
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
