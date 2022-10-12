Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
ETOnline.com
How Cardi B Made History and Partied Large on Her 30th Birthday
Cardi B is ringing in a new decade by making history. The "Up" rapper broke her own record as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, becoming the first female rapper with two songs -- "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It (With Bad Bunny and J Balvin)" -- certified 11x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The epic moment comes after Cardi was previously recognized as the first female rapper to have a song reach Diamond status (RIAA 10x Platinum).
The FADER
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
When it was time for Cardi to release her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, she shook the game with that project as well. For starters, it made history as the first album to have every song certified platinum. The firepower of tracks like the 21 Savage-assisted "Bartier Cardi," "Be Careful" and "Bickenhead" earned her a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album. With that win, she became the first female solo spitter to secure that feat.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Breaks Another Record
The 39-year-old has added yet another accomplishment to her belt. The past few months have been exceptionally great for Nicki Minaj. From dropping singles to being honored at award shows, the mother of one has managed to remain relevant for more than a decade. Of course, her hard work comes with accomplishments, and she boasted about her most recent one on social media.
Complex
Mase Seemingly Implies ‘No.1 Hater’ Diddy Canceled His Tour With Cam’ron and Jadakiss
Mase has seemingly accused Diddy of canceling his tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok. “It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” the 47-year-old wrote in a caption alongside the video, which showed the Oct. 20 show of the 3 Headed Monster Tour as “canceled.”
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nicki Minaj's swipe at Grammys for changing song category pulls Latto into Twitter feud
Nicki Minaj and Latto engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter stemming from the Recording Academy's decision to dub 'Super Freaky Girl' as a pop song.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Grammys for Moving ‘Super Freaky Girl’ From Rap to Pop, Claims Latto Is Treated Differently
Nicki Minaj is protesting the Recording Academy shifting her “Super Freaky Girl” from consideration in the Grammys’ rap division to a pop category, saying that she would be OK with the shift if it were applied consistently to other artists that straddle the crossover line, which she believes is not the case. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday, in response to her submission being moved out of her chosen category. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big...
Complex
Nicki Minaj Responds After “Super Freaky Girl” Reportedly Booted From Grammy Rap Categories
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” doesn’t qualify as a rap record—at least, that’s what the Recording Academy seems to believe. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Trinidadian-born artist submitted the track to various hip-hop categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards; however, a source claimed the Academy pulled the track from rap consideration after determining it was better suited for Best Pop Solo Performance. As THR points out, the move is particularly notable as “Super Freaky Girl” has dominated the rap charts since it debuted at No. 1 back in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
Latto Responds To Kodak Black’s BET Hip Hop Awards Call Out With New Plaque
The Queen of the Souf fires back. Latto addresses Kodak Black‘s recent diss comments fired at her and BET after losing “Song of the Year” at last week’s BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 with a celebration video where she receives a new plaque for the award-winning song, “Big Energy.”
Cardi B’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Son & Daughter With Offset
Cardi B is a mother of two young children, daughter Kulture and son Wave, with her husband Offset. The rapper couple privately wed in 2017 but they almost divorced in 2020. Offset has three kids from other previous relationships. Cardi B, 30, is one of the biggest rappers in the...
Complex
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
Nicki Minaj and Latto Get Into a Twitter Spat After a Perplexing Grammy Choice
Another day, another Twitter tiff between rappers. This time, the fracas is between Nicki Minaj, the ever-polarizing rap icon seeking more Grammy gold with “Super Freaky Girl,” and Latto, the buzzing Atlanta MC whose “Big Energy” hit is one of the biggest songs of 2022. The drama started with Nicki Minaj railing against the Recording Academy’s confusing decision, as first reported this week, to consider “Super Freaky Girl” in the 2023 Grammys’ pop categories instead of its rap categories. The Queens rapper took to Instagram Live to express her ire — and Latto ended up in the way. “’Freaky Girl,’...
International Business Times
Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023
Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
Complex
Best Style Releases: Supreme, The North Face, KAWS, Denim Tears, and More
While many of us are likely shopping for Halloween costumes, it doesn’t mean your outfit has to solely come from Party City. Why not kill two birds with one stone and consider buying some fresh gear to complete the look? Thankfully, they’re plenty of great drops to shop from this week. For those looking to dress like an extreme skier this season, Supreme is releasing some new Steep Tech gear made in collaboration with The North Face this week. If you’re too lazy to go all out on a costume, KAWS has just released some Monster Cereal T-shirts to compliment his new collaboration with General Mills. And if you’re looking to tap in to some nostalgia, LRG has got your covered with the re-release of their “Friday The 47th” hoodie from 2007.
Complex
Doechii Has A Lot More to Say
“I’m a star?” entertainer Doechii asks, her voice cracking in a high-pitched swirl of confusion. She’s sitting across from me at a conference table in Complex’s Times Square office, discussing her career and relationship to fame. “I think I’m talented,” she continues. “But I’m not a celebrity. When I walk outside and I can’t go nowhere by myself, then I’m a celebrity.”
Comments / 0