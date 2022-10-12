While many of us are likely shopping for Halloween costumes, it doesn’t mean your outfit has to solely come from Party City. Why not kill two birds with one stone and consider buying some fresh gear to complete the look? Thankfully, they’re plenty of great drops to shop from this week. For those looking to dress like an extreme skier this season, Supreme is releasing some new Steep Tech gear made in collaboration with The North Face this week. If you’re too lazy to go all out on a costume, KAWS has just released some Monster Cereal T-shirts to compliment his new collaboration with General Mills. And if you’re looking to tap in to some nostalgia, LRG has got your covered with the re-release of their “Friday The 47th” hoodie from 2007.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO