Ancient archaeological artifacts discovered along Eighth Street in Tempe

A monumental archaeological discovery has been uncovered, documenting ancient roots put down in the Arizona desert long ago by the ancestors of the Akimel O’Odham, whose homelands once encompassed all of Tempe.

As the city, in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Transportation and Federal Highways Administration, has worked on a streetscaping and multiuse path project for Eighth Street between Rural Road and McClintock Drive, significant Native American archaeology was discovered.

“Phoenix is set up on a grid. In modern-day Tempe, you have this road that is not on the grid. There’s a reason why, and it has a very deep history going back 1,500 years,” said Travis Cureton, senior archaeologist for Logan Simpson Design.

The site was excavated by Logan Simpson Design in 2018 during the course of five months from summer to fall of 2020. The final report will be completed by the end of this year.

From the past

Archeological evidence of the ancient O’odham village includes ancient canals, irrigation infrastructure, agricultural fields and pithouses, but the primary structure discovered is known as a vahki.

“A vahki (vapaki, plural) is the O’odham word for ceremonial house,” Andrew Darling, ethnography lead for Logan Simpson, explained in an email.

Descendant communities of the vahki are the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, the Gila River Indian Community, Ak-Chin Indian Community and Tohono O’odham Nation, known collectively as the four southern tribes.

Only six other examples of this type of building have been identified in the Phoenix Basin, most famously the multistory buildings preserved at Casa Grande National Monument.

The Tempe Historic Preservation Office was aware there might be a site along Eighth Street, so the tribal historic preservation officers, including Shane Anton with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, were contacted prior to construction.

According to various laws and ordinances in place, any person who knowingly discovers Native American objects or property on federal or tribal land must notify the appropriate tribe.

The four southern tribes consider the discovered vahki a traditional cultural property, known as a TCP, under the National Historic Preservation Act, which affords it protection. According to the National Park Service, a TCP may be defined as an area eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places because of its association with cultural practices or beliefs of a living community.

TCPs can be districts, sites, buildings, structures, objects or natural areas and features.

A vahki, like the one discovered in Tempe, is a place where tribal leaders would gather, Anton said.

Vapaki have been described by archaeologists as great houses (casas grandes) or platform mounds, which include both the artificial mound and the ceremonial buildings constructed on top. Today, platform mounds are often all that remain.

Platform mounds can range in size from little to almost no mound at all, to large earthen platforms that were used and modified over centuries.

“The site at Eighth Street might have been constructed on a low mound that is no longer visible on the surface today, which provides one explanation for why it was an unexpected discovery,” Darling continued.

The ancient vahki discovered on Eighth Street is about 67 feet wide, slightly larger and comparable in size to a modern-day single-family home, according to Cureton. The homes west of Arizona State University built after World War II are between 50 and 60 feet wide.

Cureton determined with radiocarbon dating the structure was likely built in the first decade of the 1300s and was used until about 1450. It’s built out of adobe and river stones with deep foundations to support massive walls, at least two stories tall and divided into at least seven rooms. The structure also has rare features such as a column base and cobbled floor covered in adobe plaster.

The heavily walled structure, column base and other details of the excavation can be related to the ceremonial houses still used today by the O’odham. However, the ceremonial houses today often are built in the style of the traditional, domestic round house, which the O’odham call olas kii, Darling said.

The adobe plaster floor of the ancient vahki was packed in with people’s feet, preserving hundreds of footprints. In one room, the footprints helped archaeologists determine it was used to store and process saguaro fruit.

“It’s a really pleasant encounter with the past,” Cureton said. “We identify it as a vahki because of the amount of effort that went into building it. You had to have the entire village come together. It was a community effort.”

A piece of history

The architectural characteristics are significant because it directly links the past to the four southern tribes’ present, anchoring their history to the landscape in Tempe.

“These are evidence of our sites and evidence that we have continuous occupation in the landscape here in the city of Phoenix, city of Tempe,” Anton said. “These are significant structures, important to how we did daily life thousands of years ago, so it’s important to the cultural history but also to the history of Arizona. It should be respected and treated with reverence.”

The ancient O’odham village that is underneath modern-day Tempe was founded around A.D. 850 and persisted at least through 1450, according to Cureton. However, his recent work on Eighth Street and the evidence that has accumulated during the past 30-40 years has led to the knowledge that people were still farming the area after 1450.

O’odham history indicates their ancestors living along the Salt River moved to the Gila River during this period, only to return in the 19th century and form communities that persist to this day in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

The ancient village existed where it did because of an irrigation canal from the Salt River that followed Eighth Street. The three main habitation areas were sandwiched between the edge of the river terrace and canal, protected from floods and located near agricultural fields.

That ancient canal and village has continued to shape the landscape lived on for over a thousand years. The Salt River terrace, canal and village constituted geographic precedents and a persistent place on the landscape that influences how people live to this day, Cureton explained.

The Tempe-Hayden Irrigation System and Kirkland-McKinney Ditch of the 15th-19th century followed nearly the same route as the preceding canal. In the 1870s, when Mexican families, along with Euro Americans, came to homestead, they dug out the old O’odham canals to use again.

Additionally, on the south side of Eighth Street, an old Mexican American neighborhood mimics the layout of the ancient O’odham village. And when highways and railroads were built, it went along an old wagon road, which became Tempe-Mesa Highway, and now Eighth Street, and follows the terrace edge.

In August 1895, construction crews in the employ of the Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa Railway arrived to add a railroad to the landscape. The railroad construction partially destroyed and then buried the Native American archaeological record within the project.

Paradoxically, the railroad also protected what remained of that record by halting the process of urbanization that has completely removed archaeological records elsewhere in Tempe.

Planning preservation

The ancient vahki site is planned to be preserved by capping it and finishing the multiuse path project with a redesign that addresses the archaeological findings and meets state and federal regulations, as it is funded through federal grants.

The city spent nearly $1.3 million to complete the archaeology requirements of the project and continues to include it in the capital improvement program.

The redesign is scheduled to be completed by May 2024 and construction completed by May 2025. Project records and materials produced during the project will be curated at the Tempe History Museum.

Logan Simpson is working with the city to develop a landscape design that hopefully will include interpretive signs that displays the history lying beneath the path.

“It’d be an excellent use of public funds,” Cureton said. “Interpretive signage like this is a really good way for people to encounter the past.”

Even urbanization and a grid of roads has not erased the influence of Tempe’s Native American past, coded in the path of an old canal and river terrace edge.