ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

‘Walking billboards’ call attention to pedestrian deaths in McAllen

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zjfm4_0iVwZjGY00

McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentra l) — Texas Department of Transportation’s walking billboards took to the streets Wednesday in McAllen to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other.

“October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get shorter this fall and winter,” stated Ray Pedraza, public information officer for TxDOT’s Pharr District.

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

The “walking billboard” were pedestrians wearing oversized signs that covered their back while bearing messages about pedestrian safety.

According to TxDOT, pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes were up 15% in 2021. Although pedestrians are involved in only 1% of the state’s traffic crashes, they account for 19% of all roadway deaths, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, the walking billboard were seen along 23rd Street in McAllen. The billboards were to scheduled to move to 10th and Trenton streets later in the day, officials said.

Rising roadway deaths alarm Valley officials, as Texas approaches grim record

The walking billboards will return to the streets of McAllen on Thursday.

“Activities will occur near intersections and in areas with high volumes of pedestrians in the 10 TxDOT districts with the highest number of pedestrian deaths in 2021,” Pedraza stated in an email to ValleyCentral. “In the Rio Grande Valley last year, there were 198 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 32 fatalities and 50 serious injuries.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Traffic notice: TxDOT announces closures around Pharr road construction

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State transportation officials will permanently close an existing turnaround for upcoming construction work Friday night in Pharr. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a westbound to eastbound turnaround lane at U.S. Business 83 in Pharr will be permanently closed starting on Friday. TxDOT advises drivers to continue onto Jackson Road […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Police investigate auto-pedestrian death

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The department’s media release said the accident occurred at around 9:16 p.m. on the 200 block of West Expressy 83 in McAllen. Police reported the victim, identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, died from his injuries. His last […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Traffic
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
ValleyCentral

Authorities search for missing Edinburg man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

New speed limit for Westgate Drive area in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A speed study was conducted by the Weslaco engineering department. According to the study, the speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH. The new speed limit will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 14. The city said as part of […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Txdot
ValleyCentral

Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DEA, local police to host ‘Take Back Drugs’ day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community properly dispose of old medications. The event is called Take Back 2022 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the following locations: — Valley Regional […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Suspect identified in Harlingen aggravated robbery

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that sent two Harlingen schools on secure alert Wednesday has been identified and arrested by police. The Harlingen Police Department arrested Jasper Austin Abernathy, 22, Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery and an outstanding felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals office. According to police, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ValleyCentral

CBP: Historic fentanyl seizure made at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $1 million in alleged fentanyl was seized Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility. The fentanyl seizure was the largest in port history, according to Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, for the Hidalgo, Pharr, Anzalduas Port of Entries. On Thursday, Oct. 13, a commercial […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced to 25 years in TDCJ

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury in Hidalgo County found an Alamo man guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a child. According to a news release from Hidalgo County Public Affairs Office, Miguel Angel Chavez, 59, was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Chavez’s trial was held […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ATV driver wanted after evading police by driving through fields, Brownsville PD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle. According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a new development, the Harlingen Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, a woman who was last seen alive six years ago while working an overnight shift at McDonald’s. Det. Joel Yanes with the Harlingen Police Department spoke exclusively with ValleyCentral on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy