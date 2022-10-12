Read full article on original website
Related
wdac.com
FOP Collects Items For Hurricane Ian Victims
LANCASTER – The Fraternal Order of Police, Lancaster County – Red Rose Lodge 16, in conjunction with a number of businesses and others are coordinating an effort to collect items to deliver to first responders and citizens who are in immediate need in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Florida due to effects of Hurricane Ian. A collection site will be held at the former Sears Auto Center located in the parking lot of the Park City Center tomorrow and Sunday, October 15th and 16th, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Food and cleaning supply items are both in need. A list of items include:
wdac.com
PA Task Force 1 Returns From Florida
PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Tom Wolf welcomed home members of PA Task Force 1 from their two-week deployment to Florida to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian. Wolf said, “On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I want to express my gratitude to these selfless individuals who dedicate themselves to helping others in need and even risk their own safety to support critical operations following natural disasters. I also thank their loved ones for their sacrifice while these heroes go and help others at a moment’s notice.” FEMA activated the 45-member group for Hurricane Ian on September 28. The team operated predominantly in the Fort Myers Beach area, conducting wide area searches to look for survivors and human remains in what has been one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida and U.S. history. Their last operation was working on Sanibel Island, doing the same search and rescue work.
wdac.com
Another Way To Pay On PA Turnpike
HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission is making it easier for customers to pay their tolls and save money every time they travel the Turnpike. A recent upgrade of the Turnpike’s Toll By Plate invoice now includes a QR code customers can scan to pay right from their devices. The invoice was reshaped to better guide Toll By Plate customers through the payment process, including new options to pay. The QR code takes customers straight to the Toll By Plate website, where they can pay or convert to E-ZPass to save on current and future trips. By choosing “Convert to E-ZPass,” customer information automatically populates the form. Charges on the invoice update to reflect the lower rate being deducted from the prepaid E-ZPass account. E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers now have six ways to pay: by mail, by phone, online, using a mobile app, through the cash-payment network, and by walk-in at the Harrisburg Customer Service Center.
wdac.com
Resolution Recognizes “Marine Corps Day” In PA
HARRISBURG – A resolution has been introduced that would recognize November 10, 2022 as “Marine Corps Day” in PA. The resolution sponsor, Sen. Devlin Robinson of Allegheny & Washington Counties served in the Marine Corps. He says Senate Resolution 355 will honor the 247th anniversary of the founding of the Marine Corps and give respect to those who put their lives on the line to keep our country safe. On October 13, 1775, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to procure two armed vessels in anticipation of conflict with the British Empire. The Continental Marines were established shortly afterward on November 10, 1775, to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War, and conduct ship-to-ship fighting. Philadelphia is considered to be the birthplace of the Marines. Currently, there are nearly 200,000 Marines serving on active duty and roughly 40,000 in the reserves, many of whom live and serve in our Commonwealth. The resolution is before the PA Senate Rules & Executive Nominations Committee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdac.com
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
wdac.com
Fatal Crash In Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal 4-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night at 10:18 p.m. on PA Route 283 in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Authorities say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling west in the left lane of 283 east. A Ram truck was traveling east in the lane and swerved into the right lane trying to avoid the Elantra. Their front ends collided causing the truck to rotate and hit the driver side of a Ford Ranger that was traveling east in the right lane causing the Ford to overturn. The Hyundai continued westbound in the wrong lane and collided with a Chevrolet Trax. The Chevy rotated and hit a guide rail. The Elantra’s driver, 66-year-old Walter Larsen of Hershey died at the scene. The drivers of the Ram and Ford trucks were not hurt. The driver of the Chevy, 57-year-old Bernadine Wood of Middletown was taken to Hershey Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
wdac.com
Proposal Impacts School Book Bans
HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb announced that he plans to introduce legislation that would establish uniform procedures for school boards to follow before being able to restrict students’ access to books.Rabb said that “book bans are an attempt to censor educators and restrict the information and educational materials that students can have access to in school.” His proposal would require the PA Department of Education and school boards to participate in, at minimum, two public hearings moderated by professionals with ample knowledge of the books in question prior to any vote to ban them. PA has the designation of being the state with the second-largest number of books that are currently banned from its school libraries and curriculum.
wdac.com
County Public Safety Training Facility Getting Upgrades
LANCASTER – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument joined members of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association for a tour of the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center after the facility received $550,000 in COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Pandemic Response Grant funds to make necessary upgrades to improve the delivery of public safety services to the community. Aument met with law enforcement officials in his district to discuss what improvements were needed. The funds will be used to purchase a Firearm Training Simulator to enhance de-escalation training for law enforcement officers. The funds will also improve the current firing range, including adding a new target system to replace the current aging system from 2004 and add a Burn Room to boost training for firefighters by providing another space for fire scenario drills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdac.com
Missing Lancaster County Teen Found Safe
LANCASTER COUNTY – A missing Lancaster County boy has been located. PA State Police reported that 14-year-old Julian Slocum had been last seen yesterday morning in the 1800 block of Lancaster Pike in Drumore Township. Authorities say he was found and is safe.
Comments / 0