Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER GYM STATEMENT ON THE POTENTIAL IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS
PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) released the following statement regarding the impact state-imposed graduation requirements will have on Philadelphia students and schools:. “This week, a report was released showing dramatic potential consequences for Philadelphia from the state’s new graduation requirements, which are currently set to...
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
Pa. has some of widest education opportunity gaps in US, according to new dashboard
A new web tool by a Philadelphia nonprofit points out wide inequities in educational opportunities across the country. It shows some of the widest gaps are in Pennsylvania.
gettysburgian.com
Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.
In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling...
After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
Executive Director of Bristol-Based Agency Recognized Among Other ‘Women of Distinction’ in Philadelphia Area
The local businesswoman was acknowledged for her work in the Bucks County area. A staff member of a Bucks County business agency has recently been recognized for her achievements within the local area. Lisa Dukart wrote about the local woman for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Billie Barnes, the Executive Director...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox29.com
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
Fourth grade teacher bans gender pronouns in classroom
In response to critics who say American schools are “grooming” students to change their genders, a fourth grade teacher in New Jersey is setting the record straight.
Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McConnells give Ursuline $1.75 million to keep growing
A Wilmington couple was surprised by thunderous cheers when dozens of Ursuline Academy Lower School students gathered to thank the couple for a $1.75 million donation. Paul and Linda McConnell’s gift will be split. The first $1.25 million will be used to create the Paul and Linda McConnell Young Scholars program, which will provide tuition assistance to low-income families in ... Read More
wdac.com
Resolution Recognizes “Marine Corps Day” In PA
HARRISBURG – A resolution has been introduced that would recognize November 10, 2022 as “Marine Corps Day” in PA. The resolution sponsor, Sen. Devlin Robinson of Allegheny & Washington Counties served in the Marine Corps. He says Senate Resolution 355 will honor the 247th anniversary of the founding of the Marine Corps and give respect to those who put their lives on the line to keep our country safe. On October 13, 1775, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to procure two armed vessels in anticipation of conflict with the British Empire. The Continental Marines were established shortly afterward on November 10, 1775, to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War, and conduct ship-to-ship fighting. Philadelphia is considered to be the birthplace of the Marines. Currently, there are nearly 200,000 Marines serving on active duty and roughly 40,000 in the reserves, many of whom live and serve in our Commonwealth. The resolution is before the PA Senate Rules & Executive Nominations Committee.
After 2020 Election Day threats, Philly DA Krasner calls for election security reform
In 2020, two men armed with guns traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia to interfere with the vote-counting process. Both were convicted on gun charges. District Attorney Larry Krasner said that case is reason enough for an extension of rules protecting election officials beyond Election Day. Krasner said that the 2020 election provided dramatic evidence of the serious threat against democracy in Philadelphia and around the country.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program
The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
wdac.com
More PA Farmland Preserved
HARRISBURG – PA has protected 2,046 acres on 24 farms in 10 counties from future development, investing nearly $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. PA has now protected 6,118 farms and 616,713 acres in 58 counties from future commercial, industrial or residential development.The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming and York Counties. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said, “Every dollar spent protecting prime farmland from development is an investment in our economy, our environment, our quality of life, and our ability to feed PA‘s families and economy.”
Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
With the coming of fall also comes days that are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6....
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Comments / 0