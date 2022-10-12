Read full article on original website
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
CNET
Confused on Whether You Need a New COVID Booster? Here's What to Know
New boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target the newest strains of the omicron variant are available to everyone 12 and older. The older vaccine formulas are still effective at preventing severe disease, but the mutating virus has whittled some of that protection away. The newer formulas are thought to restore some of that protection.
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says
Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
Pfizer says Omicron booster is effective against BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced on Thursday that their Omicron booster shots substantially increased antibody protection against the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 in preliminary tests. "The early data suggest that our bivalent vaccine is anticipated to provide better protection against currently circulating variants than...
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recall alert: Jiangsu Well Biotech recalls COVID-19 Ag rapid test devices lacking FDA authorization
WASHINGTON — Jiangsu Well Biotech Co. Ltd. on Wednesday recalled its COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test devices because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the recall notice, use of these devices may cause serious injuries or...
First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response
The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
The New Bivalent Booster Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron, Data Show
Pfizer-BioNTech announced that they now have the first human data hinting at how effective the new Omicron booster might be. The updated bivalent vaccine targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 variants and is authorized for use in Americans age 12 and older (and soon for ages 5 and older in a kid-sized 10 mcg dose, pending sign-off from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). That authorization was granted based on safety and efficacy studies in animals and data from a different vaccine targeting BA.1.
raps.org
FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
medtechdive.com
Jiangsu Well Biotech distributed unapproved COVID-19 tests, FDA says
Jiangsu Well Biotech recalled its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that were distributed in the U.S. without regulatory authorization, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. The tests posed a risk to users because they had not received emergency use authorization, clearance or approval, according to...
Think you’ve heard a lot about the new COVID-19 booster shots? See whether most Americans would say the same
The latest Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 vaccine monitor poll found just over half of people nationwide say they’ve heard little or nothing about the new updated COVID booster shots. The booster targets the omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
FDA Warns Evusheld May Not Protect Against Certain COVID-19 Variants
FDA releases important information about risk of COVID-19 due to certain variants not neutralized by Evusheld. FDA added important information to the authorized Fact Sheets for Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) to inform health care providers and individuals receiving Evusheld of the increased risk for developing COVID-19 when exposed to variants of SARS-CoV-2 that are not neutralized by Evusheld.
US News and World Report
Omicron BA.4.6 Subvariant Makes up Nearly 14% of COVID Variants in U.S. - CDC
(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday estimated that by Oct. 8 nearly 14% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States were of the BA.4.6 subvariant of Omicron. In the week ending Oct. 8, the BA.4.6 subvariant is expected to make up...
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products. The proposed framework rolled out by the department's Food Safety and Inspection Service consists of three...
bloomberglaw.com
FDA Vapor Regulations Caught in Balancing Act With Youth Survey
The FDA should consider the bigger picture of youth nicotine use as it sorts out ongoing enforcement efforts against e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, industry groups and a public health analyst say. The latest National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 2.5 million, or 9.4%, of US middle and high school...
FDA, CDC greenlight updated COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11
WASHINGTON — The federal government on Wednesday recommended an updated COVID-19 booster for kids between 5 and 11, expanding use of the new bivalent shots beyond people 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first authorized the updated vaccines use in the morning before the Centers for...
