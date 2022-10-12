Read full article on original website
Horry Co. Fire reports ‘serious’ motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid River Oaks Drive as crews work a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night. In a Facebook post, Horry County Fire Rescue reports lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officials say there are serious injuries. Horry […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach asking for patience as they continue to pick-up storm debris & waste
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Myrtle Beach is asking for it's citizens patience and understanding as they have five knuckleboom trucks going to all neighborhoods to pick up all the debris and waste caused by Hurricane Ian. Crews have worked the last two Saturdays and will...
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June for popular Grand Strand road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Councilman Bill Howard, with Horry...
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach man dies in Carolina Forest motorcycle crash
A Myrtle Beach man died Thursday evening in a motorcycle collision on River Oaks Drive near White River Drive and Intracoastal Way. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries sustained during the collision, said Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. Miller was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling...
wpde.com
Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
WECT
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
wfxb.com
A Two Vehicle Collision Resulted In One Death
A collision on River Oaks Drive and White Oak Drive resulted in one death. The crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson. 72-year-old, James Miller, of Myrtle Beach was the motorcyclist who died as a result of the incident. No further information has been released and...
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
wpde.com
SCDOT proposes new safety improvements to 2 busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two busy roads in Myrtle Beach may be getting a few safety improvements. A public meeting gave residents a chance to share their thoughts with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials on these proposed plans for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North.
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
wpde.com
County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
wpde.com
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving tree on Hwy 544; All lanes closed as crews respond
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m. HCFR says all lanes of traffic...
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
live5news.com
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
columbuscountynews.com
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
