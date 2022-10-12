ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Horry Co. Fire reports ‘serious’ motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid River Oaks Drive as crews work a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night. In a Facebook post, Horry County Fire Rescue reports lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officials say there are serious injuries. Horry […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Socastee, SC
Horry County, SC
Accidents
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach man dies in Carolina Forest motorcycle crash

A Myrtle Beach man died Thursday evening in a motorcycle collision on River Oaks Drive near White River Drive and Intracoastal Way. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries sustained during the collision, said Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. Miller was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
CHADBOURN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

A Two Vehicle Collision Resulted In One Death

A collision on River Oaks Drive and White Oak Drive resulted in one death. The crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson. 72-year-old, James Miller, of Myrtle Beach was the motorcyclist who died as a result of the incident. No further information has been released and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

SCDOT proposes new safety improvements to 2 busy Myrtle Beach roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two busy roads in Myrtle Beach may be getting a few safety improvements. A public meeting gave residents a chance to share their thoughts with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials on these proposed plans for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting

One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
CHADBOURN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy