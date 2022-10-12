Read full article on original website
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
WEAR
Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
washingtoncounty.news
Rebuild Florida funding funneled to panhandle municipalities for hurricane resilience
On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating the panhandle, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that over $126 million has been awarded to communities impacted by the storm through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. Chipley, Vernon and Wausau collectively received more than $6.2 million of...
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Fort Walton Beach Viking Band headed to Bands of America competition
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Viking Band took off Thursday morning for Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The 152-student group is the only Okaloosa County School in the regional phase of band performances. The band will perform its ‘A New Dawn’ show on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is the second year in […]
WEAR
Walton County holds ribbon cutting for tenth regional beach access point
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County now has ten regional beach access points. The county held a ribbon cutting on the Scenic Gulf Drive access Thursday in Miramar Beach in honor of its newest facility. The facility took about a year to build and is the first one to open...
WEAR
Pensacola locals react to San Francisco councilman saying Blues shouldn't fly over city
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A California democrat is under fire for suggesting the Blue Angels should be banned to fly in San Francisco. Dean Preston is a council member in San Francisco and tweeted on Sunday saying, "The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco. That's it. That's the tweet."
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the
WEAR
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
WEAR
'Taste of the Beach' festival at Pensacola Beach returns this weekend
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach's biggest annual food festival is taking place this weekend. The 13th annual "Taste of the Beach" returns Friday with a VIP dinner. The festivities will open up to everyone on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casino Beach. Eighteen Pensacola Beach restaurants...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
WEAR
Insurance experts warn Northwest Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR News spoke to are urging residents without...
Fishermen ‘lost at sea’ in life raft rescued from Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island
Two fishermen “lost at sea” in a raft for nearly three days were down to their last flare when a passing vessel saw the fading signal in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The “distressed” boaters were rescued 63 miles off Alabama’s Dauphin Island,...
Alligators and beer come together at Gulfarium’s Crocktober Fest
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Octoberfest unlike the rest, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is hosting its annual Croctober Fest on Oct. 15 & 16 at the Okaloosa Island complex. The event is in its third year. Half a dozen local breweries will be serving craft beer all day long while celebrating alligators […]
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
Spanevelo could face new charges once moved to Alabama: Court records
UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama. In court records filed at 6:04 p.m., Thursday night, made available Friday afternoon, prosecution said the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli remain under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after […]
Big cooldown expected next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
