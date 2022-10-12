ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Business
Pensacola, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Blue Roof#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Gulf Coast Xpt
WEAR

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Spanevelo could face new charges once moved to Alabama: Court records

UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama. In court records filed at 6:04 p.m., Thursday night, made available Friday afternoon, prosecution said the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli remain under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Big cooldown expected next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy