Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
WSET

Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Montgomery museum celebrates grand re-opening after $40k gift

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a lot to celebrate. A $40,000 in September from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust will head to its ongoing capital campaign and building fund. The building fund supports the "purchase, enhancement...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Don't miss the deadline for Lynchburg voter registration

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The voter registration deadline for Lynchburg residents is rapidly closing in. The deadline is Monday, October 17. Even if you're just changing your address or name, you'll need a file a new application. You can do that online here or by visiting the Registrar's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville woman uses $12 won in Mega Millions, wins $200,000 on VA Lottery App

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
LYNCHBURG, VA

