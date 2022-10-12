Read full article on original website
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pittsylvania County group works to get 1% sales tax passed
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The group in Pittsylvania County known as, Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, is in one of their last big pushes to get a sales tax referendum passed on Election Day. A supporter of the group's campaign made a final presentation Tuesday night before the...
LCS Education Foundation appoints new Exec. Dir., brings 18 years of non-profit experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Trustees of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (LSCEF) has announced a new Executive Director. The board said on Wednesday that Dawn Fields Wise will take over the position. Wise has worked for United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, most...
Roanoke to receive ARPA funds to help homeless population, asks for community input
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke expects to receive funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). They said these funds will be used to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk...
Horizon Behavioral Health holds grand opening ceremony for new Lynchburg facilities
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health hosted a grand opening ceremony for two new wellness centers in Lynchburg on Friday morning. The new centers will provide addiction treatment and supportive care to pregnant and postpartum women. Melissa Lucy is the CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, and she said...
Blue Ridge Medical Center partners with UVA, gets grant to increase cancer screening
ARRINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has been awarded an Accelerated Cancer Screening Grant, worth $500K over a period of two years. With this grant, BRMC will be able to hire two staff members: a program coordinator, and a patient care navigator, as well as include funds to support a transportation coordinator.
Pulaski Co. to hold crisis management course for school incidents with admins, SROs
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Couty Board of Supervisors is taking action to increase student safety and response preparedness in your children's schools. The board by way of the Pulaski County Emergency Management Department, will be hosting an AWR 148 Crisis Management for School-Based Incidents on Friday.
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
Well before age 16, Roanoke elementary students can now learn the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke elementary students will now be able to get a head start when it comes to learning traffic safety on Virginia's roads. On Tuesday, the City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RIDE Solutions, and the City of Roanoke Transportation gathered for a ribbon cutting at Westside Elementary.
Montgomery Co. man awarded for work addressing hiring needs for people with disabilities
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County's Human Resources Director Clay McCoy was recently awarded the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) Champions Award for efforts to employ DARS clients and spread awareness of the program and opportunities throughout the New River Valley. "The Champions award honors local...
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
'Remember to hike safely': Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
How to Help in the Fight Against Hunger in the Hill City
Sixty-seven percent of Lynchburg families are struggling to make ends meet and a current food drive is focused on giving them some relief. Emily chatted with Dan Wise with the United Way of Central Virginia to learn more.
Montgomery museum celebrates grand re-opening after $40k gift
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a lot to celebrate. A $40,000 in September from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust will head to its ongoing capital campaign and building fund. The building fund supports the "purchase, enhancement...
Don't miss the deadline for Lynchburg voter registration
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The voter registration deadline for Lynchburg residents is rapidly closing in. The deadline is Monday, October 17. Even if you're just changing your address or name, you'll need a file a new application. You can do that online here or by visiting the Registrar's Office,...
'We're in the streets:' Dozens left homeless after claiming James Crossing failed them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens are homeless after legal aid said James Crossing apartments backed out on their promise to keep them in a hotel. "It breaks my heart to know families are being separated, children are staying in cold cars, piled up," said one anonymous tenant. That's the...
Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
Danville woman uses $12 won in Mega Millions, wins $200,000 on VA Lottery App
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
AG Miyares addresses violent crime in Roanoke as it prepares to surpass 2021 crime counts
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares traveled to Roanoke to address violent crime in the city. Miyares was joined by Governor Allen, and Attorney General Kilgore, as well as law enforcement and community leaders. While part of the meeting was behind closed doors, Miyares did...
