videtteonline.com
ISU students denounce Kappa Sigma hate speech, call for further accountability
Following the events of Sept. 28, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University were condemned by several organizations across campus for spray painting homophobic slurs on the signs of two sorority and fraternity houses. Several organizations issued statements criticizing the actions of these members, including Pride at...
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
videtteonline.com
ISU Board of Trustees to review Redbird Arena renaming Friday
Illinois State University's Board of Trustees is set to review several items of recent conversation at its next quarterly meeting Friday. Some items on the agenda include the authorization of a possible $15 million project to renovate and modernize the Watterson Towers elevators, and renaming Redbird Arena. The meeting will...
videtteonline.com
ISU Board of Trustees approves renaming Redbird Arena; athletes speak on program funding
The Board of Trustees at Illinois State University officially approved the renaming of Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at its meeting Friday morning. Under a sponsorship agreement, CEFCU will pay Illinois State Athletics about $3.1 million over 10 years for the naming rights for Redbird Arena, in addition to certain related sponsorship and hospitability opportunities.
videtteonline.com
Tree lighting ceremony starts Homecoming Week, celebrates relationship between ISU, Normal
As the sun set and the sky grew darker, Uptown Circle in Normal became crowded with people. Anticipatory chatter filled the space as everyone waited. On Monday evening, Illinois State University students, Normal residents and families gathered at Uptown Circle for the annual tree lighting ceremony to kick off Homecoming week.
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
videtteonline.com
ISU students share plans for Homecoming weekend including tailgating, watching football
With Homecoming just around the corner, students are preparing for a weekend filled with tailgating, parades and Redbird spirit. Illinois State University’s official Homecoming weekend will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The football game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Freshman political science major MJ...
Drought conditions expanding in Central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Drought conditions have expanded in Central Illinois again. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded parts of Ford, Livingston, Iroquois and De Witt Counties back into moderate drought (D1) levels, while abnormally dry conditions expand across much of Central Illinois. That growth in dry conditions is noticed when you look at last […]
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
videtteonline.com
MCHD reports four new deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 7
The McLean County Health Department has reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. Of these deaths, three were not associated with long-term care. These include one female in her 60s, one male in his 60s and one male in his 70s. One death was reported to be associated with long-term...
videtteonline.com
ISU swimming and diving falls to in-state opponents at tri-meet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State swimming and diving lost 211-88 to Illinois and 183-116 against Southern Illinois in its contests at a tri-meet hosted by UIUC Friday night. The Illini beat the Salukis 189-110 to remain undefeated. Head coach Caitlin Hamilton and the Redbirds fell to 1-2 on the season after both losses.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
videtteonline.com
ISU launches into Homecoming with food, music, games at 'Homecoming Kickoff'
Celebrating the start of Illinois State University's Homecoming Week, students enjoyed free food, games and music Monday night on the Quad for the Homecoming kickoff event. President Terri Goss Kinzy, Reggie Redbird and football coach Brock Spack attended to show their Redbird pride. The Big Red Marching Machine also performed at the event.
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
videtteonline.com
Author Marquis Bey to speak on gender normativity in society at ISU Oct. 25
Marquis Bey, author of “Black Trans Feminism,” will be speaking at Illinois State University from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Multicultural Center. The event is free and open to the campus community. A follow-up session for faculty and staff will take place from 10 a.m....
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
