ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Major power outage reported across Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick County, NC
Government
County
Brunswick County, NC
WECT

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Brunswick Town#Wway
WECT

Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development

Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
CHADBOURN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WECT

Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land have been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One injured in Chadbourn shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting. According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.
CHADBOURN, NC
WBTW News13

3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC

Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy