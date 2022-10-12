Read full article on original website
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
WECT
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
WECT
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local emergency management and psychologist speak comment after mass killing in Raleigh
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Emergency Management details how the county prepares for similar incidents to the mass killing in Raleigh, and a psychologist talks about the connection between mental processes and mass killings, or acts of gun violence. A 15-Year-old boy fatally shot five...
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June for popular Grand Strand road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Councilman Bill Howard, with Horry...
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
The State Port Pilot
Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development
Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Buildings on Surfside Beach Pier issued “Stop Work” order by town
A stop work order was issued this past Friday by the Town of Surfside Beach for all work relating to the construction of the buildings located at the entrance of the Surfside Beach pier. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, awarded Surfside Beach more than $9 million for construction...
WECT
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
WECT
Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land have been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition that...
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One injured in Chadbourn shooting
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting. According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County HHS offers tips on safe sleeping habits for babies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —It’s National Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is offering tips on how to practice safe sleeping habits with babies. Because infants don’t totally control their body’s movement, they should always sleep or nap alone, and be...
WMBF
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
