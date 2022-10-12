Read full article on original website
What experts are saying about Syracuse-N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though Syracuse football wasn’t selected to host ESPN’s College Game Day this week, Saturday’s game between No. 18 SU and No. 15 N.C. State is still in the national spotlight. Orange coach Dino Babers wore a mic during practices this week with audio...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball: Early impressions from Orange Tipoff event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Following its annual local media event, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team gave fans the first look at the 2022-23 team from inside the JMA Dome. Last week, the team put on a similar event in Rochester as part of Monroe Madness. Earlier in the...
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse fans feel optimistic about the No. 18 Orange
Before the Syracuse Orange suit up for a shot at 6-0 and bowl eligibility, we asked you all to let us know your thoughts on the squad. Now the polls are closed and we have the results. Here’s the latest State of the Orange Fanbase:. Over three-quarters of this...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Judah Mintz
With the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team season nearing, let’s continue the honors of breaking down the roster for the 2022-2023 campaign. We’ve already covered Joe Girard III, Jesse Edwards, Chris Bunch, and Justin Taylor. Now, it’s time to move on to one of the Orange’s newest...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball player profile: Benny Williams
Welcome back to another profile on the scholarship players of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team. If you’ve missed any of the ones we’ve done so far, you can check them out here. We continue today with one of the most intriguing players for the Orange in Benny Williams.
Syracuse-N.C. State football game tops 45,000 mark in ticket sales
Syracuse, N.Y. —Saturday’s Top 20 football matchup between 5-0 Syracuse and 5-1 North Carolina State will have the biggest crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome in over three years. Over 45,000 tickets have been sold for the matchup between the 15th-ranked Wolfpack and No.18 Orange. The updated ticket...
nunesmagician.com
1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange rout Rutgers 50-3
The 1997 Syracuse Orange won their third straight game as they routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 50-3. This means Syracuse has out-scored opponents 84-3 in New Jersey on the season so maybe this was the year to move more games to the Garden State. The win pushed the Orange to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Solvay coach returns, but on Bishop Ludden sideline
Bishop Ludden assistant football coach Dan Salisbury brings nearly four decades of coaching to the gridiron, and the Gaelic Knights are reaping the benefits of that under first-year head coach Jim Ryan. “When you bring around 36 years of experience, from any coach, if you’re not willing to learn from...
WKTV
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
Syracuse football alums Arthur and Chandler Jones make 7-figure donation for Football Operations Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football players are now making just as big of an impact off the field for SU Athletics as they did on it. Arthur and Chandler Jones made a seven-figure donation toward the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, specifically for the new Football Operations Center, SU announced Wednesday.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
A look at the incentives that brought Micron to Clay; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 71; Low: 59. Cloudy and breezy. See the 5-day forecast. F-M TOPS C-NS IN REMATCH OF SECTIONAL FINAL: Grace Crooks of Cicero-North Syracuse attempts a kill shot as Rebekah Beasley and Lena Hansen of Fayetteville-Manlius prepare to block in a girls varsity volleyball match Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. F-M won the match, a rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final, in four sets. (Mark DiOrio photo)
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
Syracuse University gets approval from city for JMA Dome signs that will change skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University received approval from the City Planning Commission to move forward with a plan that will give JMA Wireless a spot on the city skyline. The university’s plan to build signage outside of the JMA Wireless Dome, including a 2,200-square-foot sign attached to the building’s roof, was advanced during the body’s meeting on Tuesday night.
Syracuse has highest child poverty in nation, but no seat on Hochul’s task force
Syracuse, N.Y. — Today, a group of people from nonprofits, child advocacy groups and government will come together in Albany to take on child poverty across the state. But one thing will be missing: Anyone from Syracuse, the city that by some measures has the highest child-poverty rate in the nation.
Company news: Jeff Fuchsberg hired by Syracuse University to lead CASE
The Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University has announced the hiring of Jeff Fuchsberg as director. In this role, Fuchsberg will contribute to the center’s strategic plan, oversee the implementation of goals and provide leadership and management of CASE’s day-to-day operations. Fuchsberg’s career experience...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
