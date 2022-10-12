ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
IFLScience

Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
Vice

Scientists Taught Brain Cells in a Dish to Play Video Games and It's Pretty Wild

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The brain is often compared to a computer––after all, both use electrical signals to send messages—and recent research has sought to combine them. This is the basis behind DishBrain, the first real-time synthetic biological intelligence system that can harness the inherent adaptive computation of the neuron to perform goal-oriented tasks such as playing the legendary arcade game Pong.
News-Medical.net

Changes in the skin microbiome may contribute to development of GVHD after stem cell transplant

Organ damage occurs in up to 70 percent of patients in the first few months following stem cell transplant. The precise reasons for this potentially life-threatening reaction have long been the subject of scientific research. Researchers led by Georg Stary from the Department of Dermatology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital in collaboration with the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases have recently identified bacterial proliferation on the skin as a factor associated with the occurrence of the complication. The findings recently published in the medical journal "Leukemia" contribute to the research and development of new therapeutic approaches.
TheDailyBeast

Mindbending Experiment Fused Rat Brains With Human Neurons

By transplanting a clump of human brain cells into newborn rats, Stanford University scientists demonstrated that neurons from different species can form connections with one another in a single organism. Their finding lays out a new laboratory model for neuroscience, opening doors for research that seeks to understand the human brain and the underpinnings of neurological conditions.Currently, when researchers wish to experiment on human brain cells, they create organoids, which are small, self-assembling groups of stem cells that come from adult donors. Brain organoids can grow on petri dishes and then form into three-dimensional aggregates of cells and tissue that...
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
Phys.org

Two hits to the mitochondria can cause severe anemia

Mitochondria may seem like small cogs in the complex machinery of the cell, but even little gears can drive big changes. Now, researchers from Japan have found that impairing mitochondria in two different ways can have a profound effect on blood cell development. This research provides new insights for Pearson syndrome, a rare mitochondrial disease for which few treatment options exist.
Medical News Today

Common and rare types of blood cancer

The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
MedicalXpress

A new treatment improves key symptoms in Williams-Beuren syndrome

Using an in vivo model that mimics the genetic alteration of Williams-Beuren syndrome, researchers from the UPF's Neuropharmacology Laboratory—NeuroPhar, in collaboration with several other universities, found alterations in the function of the endocannabinoid system that could be modulated to considerably improve some of the characteristic symptoms of the syndrome. The study is of great interest to researchers and physicians in the field of human genetic diseases and it has been published today in eLife.
