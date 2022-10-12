ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight

The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
NHL
Mattias Samuelsson
Rasmus Dahlin
FOX Sports

Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Malkin of Penguins launches 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin will have more reason to score points this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Thursday, the center announced his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Malkin, who wears No. 71, has pledged to donate $710 for each point he has in his 17th NHL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS DEFENCEMAN MIKE MATHESON OUT SEVERAL WEEKS FOLLOWING MRI ON UPPER-BODY INJURY

Earlier today, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've placed defenceman Mike Matheson on injured reserve and called up defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. During yesterday's season opening press conference, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes revealed that Matheson underwent an MRI and the team...
NHL
#Nhl Draft#The Buffalo Sabres#Team Usa
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos' 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -135, Lightning +113; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos' two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15

The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA

