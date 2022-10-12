Read full article on original website
A disability program promised to lift people from poverty. Instead, it left many homeless
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. After two months of sleeping in the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter, Margaret Davis has had no luck finding an apartment she can afford. The 55-year-old grandmother receives about $750 a month from the federal government. She's trying to live...
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 direct payment dropping in weeks – see exact date
MILLIONS of Social Security beneficiaries can expect a direct payment worth $841 in weeks, after receiving a second check in September. SSI payments are scheduled for the first of every month unless impacted by a holiday or weekend. The exact remaining 2022 payments are for November 1, December 1, and...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — $250 direct payments scheduled for thousands of families – see exact date cash will drop
THOUSANDS of residents across multiple states are receiving up to $750 in direct payments due to new programs starting. Eligible Connecticut residents can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a program that started rolling out in late August.
Families Can Still Receive Child Tax Credit Up to $3,600 Through Nov. 15
If you missed out on receiving the expanded child tax credit -- worth up to $3,600 per child -- there is still time. Eligible Americans can still apply through November 15. Credit: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced
The biggest day of the year for tens of millions of retired workers is right around the corner.
Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation
CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People
In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
CNBC
Parents who missed out on the child tax credit of up to $3,600 have until Nov. 15 to claim it using a simple tool
A more generous child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child was available last year. Eligible parents who missed out can still claim the money. For families with children who still haven't filed, the sums could easily add up to more than $10,000, one expert says. A more generous...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. It’s “not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9...
Millions should watch for IRS letter with instructions to claim tax credit checks, stimulus payments
More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package....
Stimulus Checks and Child Tax Credits Are Still Available—If You Hurry
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent COVID stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of...
Child Tax Credit: File Your Taxes By October 17 to Claim Your 2021 Deduction
Although the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has reverted to its original amount of $2,000 per child for the 2022 tax year, there is still time to cash in on the expanded CTC of 2021. See: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. If you requested a tax...
The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to see an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023, the largest COLA in 40 years. Social Security benefits were first subject to federal income tax in 1984, and the tax thresholds have never been adjusted for inflation. Fewer than 10% of beneficiaries paid taxes...
Social Security benefits get big bump from inflation
While inflation is pounding folks at the gas pump and the checkout stand, it’s not all bad news for older adults on a fixed income. Because inflation is so high, Social Security benefits are poised to get the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living...
Combine the child tax credit and R&D tax credit for a bipartisan home run
President Joe Biden and a closely divided Washington had a remarkable 117th Congress, led by the passage of several substantial bipartisan economic packages on infrastructure and competitiveness. Regardless of the outcome of the midterms, Congress should pass one more bipartisan bill that pairs a critical economic priority for each party.
Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
