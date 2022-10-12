ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation

CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People

In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. It’s “not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,
Social Security benefits get big bump from inflation

While inflation is pounding folks at the gas pump and the checkout stand, it’s not all bad news for older adults on a fixed income. Because inflation is so high, Social Security benefits are poised to get the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living...
Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
