Read full article on original website
Related
Hurst-based business The Golf Station to offer all-inclusive services in Grapevine
The Golf Station offers custom-made golf clubs that fit to each golfer's specifications. The business will open a location in Grapevine in November. (Courtesy The Golf Station) The Golf Station in Hurst will open a second location in Grapevine later this year near Hotel Vin. The 1,885-square-foot location will be...
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after 14 years of tickling local taste buds. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I could actually believe it to be true.
WeWhiten to provide teeth-whitening services at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
WeWhiten is slated to open its new location at The Shops at Legacy. (Courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels) WeWhiten is slated to open in its new location at The Shops at Legacy in December, according to the company's website. This dental studio offers 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute teeth-whitening treatments using an organic whitening gel, according to its website. It also offers at-home treatment kits, including phone-powered kits and whitening pens. WeWhiten will be located at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C118, in Plano. 800-674-8743. https://wewhiten.com.
Proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger could affect 100s of stores in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On Friday morning, the Albertsons and Kroger grocery store chains announced their intent to complete a $24.6 billion merger that could affect hundreds of stores in the Metroplex.In a recorded video message, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen sells the merger as a win for consumers, touting fresher affordable food faster and offering customers more choices. He also mentioned increasing wages and benefits to workers. But some shoppers aren't sold. "I don't like that because Kroger's is less expensive than Albertsons and Tom Thumb," said Madeline Harris. She worries the deal could be a deal-breaker for her wallet. "The prices...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lululemon offers athletic clothing, accessories at new Frisco location
Lululemon is now open at Stonebriar Centre Mall. (Courtesy Lululemon) A new Lululemon location opened Oct. 7 at Stonebriar Centre Mall, 2601 Preston Road, Ste. 1079, Frisco, according to a company email. The international brand sells athletic wear and accessories including dresses, sweatshirts, pants and shoes, according to Lululemon’s website. 469-956-5263. shop.lululemon.com.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
McKinney National Airport May Be Expanding
DFW and Dallas Love Field may have some competition brewing. A new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport could be in the works in addition to other expansion plans. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Newsbreak), city leaders are in the planning stages for a two to four-gate terminal at the already existing airport. The city hopes to put a bond on the ballot for voters in May to help fund the new terminal at McKinney National Airport. The project would cost around $300 million to expand on the east side of the airport.
WFAA
YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
The best desserts in the whole world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
What a time to be alive, it's the fall, football is alive and well, the sun isn't quite scorching down on Texas anymore and it's Friday (at the writing of this story).
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coppell, Lewisville see increase in HOT funds
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell collectively brought in $2.9 million in hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, revenue in fiscal year 2021-22, and the two cities are using the rise in funds over the last few years to promote their respective cities. Coppell has four hotels that are less than...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Kindbody clinic in Dallas to specialize in gynecology, fertility, wellness
KindBody's services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Kindbody is slated to open in November at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 870, Dallas, in the Walnut Hill Shopping Center. The nationwide clinic specializes in gynecology, fertility and wellness. Services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance, fertility storage and more. This will be the first Kindbody clinic to open in Dallas and will be led by Dr. Rinku Mehta, a reproductive endocrinologist available at the Austin location. An opening date has not yet been announced. 855-563-2639. www.kindbody.com.
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Supplement store GNC to offer vitamins, sports nutrition products at Roanoke location
National retail store GNC is bringing a location to the Roanoke Crossing shopping center in Roanoke. (Courtesy GNC) Supplement retailer GNC is planning a new store at the Roanoke Crossing shopping center, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Documents show a renovation started Oct. 1 and is slated to conclude Dec. 12 with an estimated cost of $129,000. The 1,419-square-foot location will be at 1224 US 377, Ste. 203, Roanoke. The store carries health- and nutrition-related products, including vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition products. An opening date has not been announced. 877-462-4700. www.gnc.com.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX is a subdivision of Dallas Fort Worth. The area is known for many great things, like parks, art museums, and Friday night lights. But the area is also known for its diverse, melting pot of culinary delights. The state of Texas likely leads the nation in BBQ joints....
Curry Pizza House to serve pizzas, appetizers with Indian flavors in Frisco
This is Curry Pizza House's signature Palak Paneer pizza. (Courtesy Curry Pizza House) Curry Pizza House is slated to hold its grand opening Oct. 15 at 5266 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100. The pizza house, located in a 1,622-square-foot space, will offer signature pizzas, appetizers and sides with a “fun and distinctive Indian flair,” according to a company news release. Curry Pizza House offers its pizzas with thick or thin crust and will also offer gluten-free and cauliflower crust options. 214-764-5544. www.currypizzahouse.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0