DFW and Dallas Love Field may have some competition brewing. A new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport could be in the works in addition to other expansion plans. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Newsbreak), city leaders are in the planning stages for a two to four-gate terminal at the already existing airport. The city hopes to put a bond on the ballot for voters in May to help fund the new terminal at McKinney National Airport. The project would cost around $300 million to expand on the east side of the airport.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO