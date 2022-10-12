Read full article on original website
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s New Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House's grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer, and the building of 240 units is already fully occupied by people 62 and older. According to a news release, many live alone on social security or supplemental income.
Amazon funding will help student-food-pantry effort expand into Arlington
A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens. The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington. The...
Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race
Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist
Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
Per-square-foot home-sale prices still rising in many areas across region
Sellers whose homes went to closing in September garnered, on average, a little more per square foot than those who sold a year before had. But they are receiving less than those who sold earlier this year, before the market began to cool. That’s according to figures reported Oct. 12...
InFive: Landfill closing Sundays, a big donation and rain on the way
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Due to worker shortages, the Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays once again beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. 4. Loudoun school names. The Loudoun County School Board has heard...
Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment
Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
PW Digital Gateway suit by QTS sheds light on origins of project
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. The convoluted and secretive legal saga involves a subsidiary of QTS Realty Trust Inc., landowner Barbara Brower and her son, Jon, and...
Manassas Park to combat noisy cars
The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code to expand its ban on modified exhaust systems that can make ear-splitting noise. A 2020 state law prohibited police from stopping drivers for...
Loudoun school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
Fairfax County chair calls for changes to notification process for arrested teachers
The chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to make immediate changes to current procedures to ensure that school systems are notified when an employee is arrested. In a letter to Youngkin and Guidera, Chair Jeff McKay said...
Prince William County backs noise study for Amazon data center
Prince William County will conduct a noise study in response to residents’ complaints about a data center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors allocated $11,000 to hire a consultant to conduct the study in the Great Oak subdivision. Residents of the subdivision have raised concerns about...
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices
Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
Britepaths: Offering a brighter path to better-paying jobs
Just as technology changes over time, so has Britepaths’ work. The Fairfax County-based nonprofit still lends a helping hand to Northern Virginia residents, just as it has for almost four decades. But last year the organization added a component: offering training for some of the region’s many digital jobs.
Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results
It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
Loudoun County parents speak on transgender policy at school board meeting
(The Center Square) – Some Loudoun County parents are urging the school board to adopt the new transgender guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Education, but others want the board to ignore the state mandate. At a Loudoun County School Board meeting, parents spoke during the public comment...
Authorities: Ashburn man attempted to smother woman with pillow
An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow. The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
Halloween event planned at The Perch in Tysons
Capital One Center will hold a Halloween costume party at The Perch, the 2.5-acre gathering place atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, on Oct. 29. The free event will be from noon until 8 p.m. During the event, Halloweekend at The Perch, guests are encouraged to bring their dogs and...
