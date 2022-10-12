ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race

Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Loudoun school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools

The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment

Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Distribution, fulfillment facility coming to north Woodbridge

Elected officials on Wednesday broke ground on a 113,490-square-foot, last-mile distribution and fulfillment facility in north Woodbridge. The 95 East Distribution Center located at 13600 Dabney Road is the first development project in Prince William County’s new E-Commerce Overlay and represents a $22.95 million redevelopment investment as well as an estimated 100 new jobs in supply chain logistics, according to a news release.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results

It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Attracting and retaining digital talent: Study offers new strategies

What can be done about filling the open digital positions across our region?. According to the recent Capital Digital Talent study by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and McKinsey & Company, businesses can use strategies such as prioritizing skills over academic degrees, emphasizing their mission and moving beyond traditional career paths to build the Washington region’s digital talent pipeline and hire and retain employees for hard-to-fill technology jobs.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Manassas Park to combat noisy cars

The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code to expand its ban on modified exhaust systems that can make ear-splitting noise. A 2020 state law prohibited police from stopping drivers for...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices

Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Panel to get extra time to deal with deluge of Arlington property-tax assessments

A deluge of appeals and a county-staffing shortage will require the Arlington County Board to extend the term of the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Appeals by two weeks. Under a county ordinance, the panel can hear appeals of real-estate assessments through Oct. 31, when its authority ceases. But county officials acknowledge there is little chance the body will be able to work its way through remaining cases by then.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Halloween event planned at The Perch in Tysons

Capital One Center will hold a Halloween costume party at The Perch, the 2.5-acre gathering place atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, on Oct. 29. The free event will be from noon until 8 p.m. During the event, Halloweekend at The Perch, guests are encouraged to bring their dogs and...
TYSONS, VA
Inside Nova

Big rivalry football games still ahead

Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
MCLEAN, VA

