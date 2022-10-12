Read full article on original website
Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race
Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
Loudoun school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia Community College: Meeting the region’s IT needs by ‘degrees’
Whether it’s for a technical certification, a doctorate in a given field or a degree somewhere in between, Northern Virginia boasts a wealth of opportunities for residents to become educated about the digital world. Area institutions, including Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia Community College, offer a host of classes...
PW Digital Gateway suit by QTS sheds light on origins of project
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. The convoluted and secretive legal saga involves a subsidiary of QTS Realty Trust Inc., landowner Barbara Brower and her son, Jon, and...
Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment
Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
Loudoun County parents speak on transgender policy at school board meeting
(The Center Square) – Some Loudoun County parents are urging the school board to adopt the new transgender guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Education, but others want the board to ignore the state mandate. At a Loudoun County School Board meeting, parents spoke during the public comment...
Fairfax County chair calls for changes to notification process for arrested teachers
The chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to make immediate changes to current procedures to ensure that school systems are notified when an employee is arrested. In a letter to Youngkin and Guidera, Chair Jeff McKay said...
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
Per-square-foot home-sale prices still rising in many areas across region
Sellers whose homes went to closing in September garnered, on average, a little more per square foot than those who sold a year before had. But they are receiving less than those who sold earlier this year, before the market began to cool. That’s according to figures reported Oct. 12...
Distribution, fulfillment facility coming to north Woodbridge
Elected officials on Wednesday broke ground on a 113,490-square-foot, last-mile distribution and fulfillment facility in north Woodbridge. The 95 East Distribution Center located at 13600 Dabney Road is the first development project in Prince William County’s new E-Commerce Overlay and represents a $22.95 million redevelopment investment as well as an estimated 100 new jobs in supply chain logistics, according to a news release.
Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results
It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
InFive: Data center lawsuit, Ashburn attempted murder and the Haunt in Lorton
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. 4. Attempted murder in Ashburn. An Ashburn man has been charged with...
InFive: Landfill closing Sundays, a big donation and rain on the way
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Due to worker shortages, the Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays once again beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. 4. Loudoun school names. The Loudoun County School Board has heard...
Attracting and retaining digital talent: Study offers new strategies
What can be done about filling the open digital positions across our region?. According to the recent Capital Digital Talent study by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and McKinsey & Company, businesses can use strategies such as prioritizing skills over academic degrees, emphasizing their mission and moving beyond traditional career paths to build the Washington region’s digital talent pipeline and hire and retain employees for hard-to-fill technology jobs.
Manassas Park to combat noisy cars
The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code to expand its ban on modified exhaust systems that can make ear-splitting noise. A 2020 state law prohibited police from stopping drivers for...
N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices
Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
Panel to get extra time to deal with deluge of Arlington property-tax assessments
A deluge of appeals and a county-staffing shortage will require the Arlington County Board to extend the term of the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Appeals by two weeks. Under a county ordinance, the panel can hear appeals of real-estate assessments through Oct. 31, when its authority ceases. But county officials acknowledge there is little chance the body will be able to work its way through remaining cases by then.
Halloween event planned at The Perch in Tysons
Capital One Center will hold a Halloween costume party at The Perch, the 2.5-acre gathering place atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, on Oct. 29. The free event will be from noon until 8 p.m. During the event, Halloweekend at The Perch, guests are encouraged to bring their dogs and...
Big rivalry football games still ahead
Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
