The Lady Vikings finish the season 10-3-3 overall and 5-0-2 in conference play to claim their first ever GWOC Championship. Katie Cummings scored all 3 goals in the 3-3 tie with #10 State ranked Springboro. Adding assists was Alyssa Griner and Megan Gregory. The girls will now focus on tournament play where they go in as the #3 seed facing Stebbins in the first round at home Tuesday October 18th at 7pm. Go Burg!

SPRINGBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO