WWE News: Chucky Appears On WWE NXT, WWE Files For New Trademark For NXT Wrestler, Sheamus Bringing Back Celtic Warrior Workouts

PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
stillrealtous.com
Popular Weapon Banned From WWE
When it comes to wrestling matches weapons can take a match to a whole new level. Over the years fans have seen many wrestlers get creative when using weapons and some have even used thumbtacks to bring pain to their opponents. Ronda Rousey recently challenged Liv Morgan in an Extreme...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
bodyslam.net
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Undergoing Edgy Character Change
Since his main roster debut, Baron Corbin has undergone multiple character changes. From a corporate gimmick to the current Happy Corbin character, Baron Corbin’s character changes have been drastic and quite different from each other. However, it looks like Baron Corbin may be set to undergo another change to...
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Former Champion Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE
You can never say never in the world of professional wrestling as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently made her AEW debut and it seems that she’s being set up for a feud with Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that even though Saraya was sidelined due to injury for...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Released Star Back To The Company
Main roster debuts are always exciting and in November of 2020 Chelsea Green was called up to the SmackDown brand. She competed in a fatal four way match with a SmackDown Women’s Title shot on the line which she was supposed to win, but unfortunately Green broke her wrist during the match and the result had to be changed.
itrwrestling.com
IRS Tweets Hilarious Response To His Son Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Following Bray Wyatt’s triumphant WWE return at Extreme Rules his father sent him a hilarious warning. On October 8th Bray Wyatt returned to WWE a little over 14 months after being released by the company. As Extreme Rules came to a close, all of the characters from the Firefly Fun House appeared around the arena, sound-tracked by Wyatt singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
