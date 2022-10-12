ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Beyer remains best option for 8th District

The good news, for Republicans attempting to rebuild their brand across Northern Virginia, is that the party’s nominee in the 8th Congressional District, Karina Lipsman, has done a solid job of getting herself in front of the public and articulating views that differentiate herself from incumbent Democrat Don Beyer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment

Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Panel to get extra time to deal with deluge of Arlington property-tax assessments

A deluge of appeals and a county-staffing shortage will require the Arlington County Board to extend the term of the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Appeals by two weeks. Under a county ordinance, the panel can hear appeals of real-estate assessments through Oct. 31, when its authority ceases. But county officials acknowledge there is little chance the body will be able to work its way through remaining cases by then.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Local
Local
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Britepaths: Offering a brighter path to better-paying jobs

Just as technology changes over time, so has Britepaths’ work. The Fairfax County-based nonprofit still lends a helping hand to Northern Virginia residents, just as it has for almost four decades. But last year the organization added a component: offering training for some of the region’s many digital jobs.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results

It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Attracting and retaining digital talent: Study offers new strategies

What can be done about filling the open digital positions across our region?. According to the recent Capital Digital Talent study by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and McKinsey & Company, businesses can use strategies such as prioritizing skills over academic degrees, emphasizing their mission and moving beyond traditional career paths to build the Washington region’s digital talent pipeline and hire and retain employees for hard-to-fill technology jobs.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist

Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County backs noise study for Amazon data center

Prince William County will conduct a noise study in response to residents’ complaints about a data center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors allocated $11,000 to hire a consultant to conduct the study in the Great Oak subdivision. Residents of the subdivision have raised concerns about...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again

The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division said despite the department’s efforts to recruit and reassign employees, they do not have sufficient staff to safely operate the landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility for the current 78 hours per week.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices

Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Manassas Park to combat noisy cars

The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code to expand its ban on modified exhaust systems that can make ear-splitting noise. A 2020 state law prohibited police from stopping drivers for...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

Big rivalry football games still ahead

Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
MCLEAN, VA

