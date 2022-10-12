Read full article on original website
Sun Gazette editorial: Beyer remains best option for 8th District
The good news, for Republicans attempting to rebuild their brand across Northern Virginia, is that the party’s nominee in the 8th Congressional District, Karina Lipsman, has done a solid job of getting herself in front of the public and articulating views that differentiate herself from incumbent Democrat Don Beyer.
Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment
Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s New Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House's grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer, and the building of 240 units is already fully occupied by people 62 and older. According to a news release, many live alone on social security or supplemental income.
Panel to get extra time to deal with deluge of Arlington property-tax assessments
A deluge of appeals and a county-staffing shortage will require the Arlington County Board to extend the term of the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Appeals by two weeks. Under a county ordinance, the panel can hear appeals of real-estate assessments through Oct. 31, when its authority ceases. But county officials acknowledge there is little chance the body will be able to work its way through remaining cases by then.
Britepaths: Offering a brighter path to better-paying jobs
Just as technology changes over time, so has Britepaths’ work. The Fairfax County-based nonprofit still lends a helping hand to Northern Virginia residents, just as it has for almost four decades. But last year the organization added a component: offering training for some of the region’s many digital jobs.
PW Digital Gateway suit by QTS sheds light on origins of project
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. The convoluted and secretive legal saga involves a subsidiary of QTS Realty Trust Inc., landowner Barbara Brower and her son, Jon, and...
Amazon funding will help student-food-pantry effort expand into Arlington
A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens. The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington. The...
Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results
It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia Community College: Meeting the region’s IT needs by ‘degrees’
Whether it’s for a technical certification, a doctorate in a given field or a degree somewhere in between, Northern Virginia boasts a wealth of opportunities for residents to become educated about the digital world. Area institutions, including Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia Community College, offer a host of classes...
Attracting and retaining digital talent: Study offers new strategies
What can be done about filling the open digital positions across our region?. According to the recent Capital Digital Talent study by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and McKinsey & Company, businesses can use strategies such as prioritizing skills over academic degrees, emphasizing their mission and moving beyond traditional career paths to build the Washington region’s digital talent pipeline and hire and retain employees for hard-to-fill technology jobs.
16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist
Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
Prince William County backs noise study for Amazon data center
Prince William County will conduct a noise study in response to residents’ complaints about a data center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors allocated $11,000 to hire a consultant to conduct the study in the Great Oak subdivision. Residents of the subdivision have raised concerns about...
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again
The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division said despite the department’s efforts to recruit and reassign employees, they do not have sufficient staff to safely operate the landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility for the current 78 hours per week.
Per-square-foot home-sale prices still rising in many areas across region
Sellers whose homes went to closing in September garnered, on average, a little more per square foot than those who sold a year before had. But they are receiving less than those who sold earlier this year, before the market began to cool. That’s according to figures reported Oct. 12...
N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices
Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
InFive: Landfill closing Sundays, a big donation and rain on the way
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Due to worker shortages, the Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays once again beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. 4. Loudoun school names. The Loudoun County School Board has heard...
Manassas Park to combat noisy cars
The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code to expand its ban on modified exhaust systems that can make ear-splitting noise. A 2020 state law prohibited police from stopping drivers for...
Big rivalry football games still ahead
Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
