ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Police take carjacking suspect into custody following pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in custody after a pursuit that ended in the area of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday. Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported to have been carjacked earlier in the morning, according to police.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arrest Warrant#Police#Violent Crime#Kansas Drive
9NEWS

Lakewood police looking for suspect after victim killed in truck

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week. Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
kggfradio.com

Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine

A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy