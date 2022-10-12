Read full article on original website
Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicideHeather WillardAurora, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership clubBrittany AnasDenver, CO
(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant for a man, thought to have fled the country, who is wanted in connection to a 2006 murder of an Aurora woman.
Jury can't reach decision on most serious charge related to bowling alley shooting
LONE TREE, Colo. — A Douglas County jury this week returned a partial verdict against a man charged in connection with a 2018 shooting at Lone Tree bowling alley. The jury not reach an agreement on the attempted murder charge and a mistrial was declared for that count only. Jurors found Le guilty on both of the other counts and a sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 9.
Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested
ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police...
Multiple people hurt after reported shooting at a house party in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a house party in Adams County on Saturday morning. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. on Saturday about gunshots at a house party.
Police take carjacking suspect into custody following pursuit
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in custody after a pursuit that ended in the area of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday. Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported to have been carjacked earlier in the morning, according to police.
No danger related to suspicious package near Costco
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office and bomb squad were investigating a suspicious package, but have confirmed the situation has been resolved.
Police looking for suspect, vehicle wanted in homicide investigation
The Lakewood Police Department is working to identify an individual and vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide.
Thieves caught on camera in Denver break-in
A Denver couple is asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves who broke into their detached garage early Wednesday morning.
Man charged for killing alleged suspect of homeless camp fire, police say
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested and charged a man on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for killing an alleged suspect accused of starting a fire in a homeless camp. 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for the murder of 49-year-old Jose […]
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
Lakewood police looking for suspect after victim killed in truck
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week. Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.
kggfradio.com
Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine
A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
Carjacking, police chase cause major traffic backup
According to city crime data, there have been at least 102 carjackings this year in Aurora, compared to at least 97 for the same time period last year.
Woman to testify against man accused of shooting Littleton police officer
LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman who was charged as an accessory in connection with the shooting of a Littleton police officer agreed to testify against the suspected shooter and could avoid serving any time behind bars. On Aug. 1, Blanca Arrieta pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to...
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
Trial date for El Paso County woman accused of killing stepson
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — After more than two years of delays, an El Paso County judge has set a jury trial date of March 20 for Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020. Stauch's defense had requested that her second mental...
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting
Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.
2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
